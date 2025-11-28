Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 28, 2025, 4:21 PM
51 1 minute read
Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

A foreign woman collapsed on Bangla Road in Phuket last night, November 27, allegedly after consuming a cannabis-infused snack. Her boyfriend allegedly refused assistance from rescue workers.

A business operator on Bangla Road contacted the Patong Development Foundation after seeing the woman collapse and lose consciousness.

Rescue officials arrived to find the woman lying on the ground while Thai and foreign bystanders gathered around. Some people filmed the incident, while others watched in confusion.

According to Phuket Info Centre, foundation members approached the woman to provide first aid, but a foreign man, believed to be her boyfriend, declined their help.

Photos shared online showed the man attempting to wake the woman and urging her to stand, but she appeared unable to respond.

Rescue workers said they could only observe her condition from a distance, as her companion refused assistance. The foundation did not confirm how the situation later concluded.

Foreigner unconscious after cannabis snacks
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

This incident follows a similar case reported last week, when an Indian travel blogger revealed on Instagram that she and her male friend were hospitalised in Krabi after consuming cannabis gummies.

Related Articles

The pair slept for three hours during IV treatment, missed their flight back to India, and later received a hospital bill of 36,000 baht.

The blogger accused a Krabi hospital and a cannabis shop of scamming tourists by selling edibles that allegedly led to overpriced medical treatment.

However, Thai netizens disputed her claims, pointing out that she chose to buy and consume the gummies herself, and that private hospital fees are generally high for both foreigners and Thai citizens. Following the backlash, the blogger issued a public apology to the hospital.

Cannabis edibles
Photo by Bigc Studio via Canva

In another related case, a two year old girl in Chiang Mai was reported to be at risk of long-term brain damage after accidentally consuming cannabis gummies, which she mistook for sweets.

The incident prompted calls for stricter controls on cannabis edibles, with the public urging business operators to stop selling products that resemble children’s snacks in shape or packaging.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible

38 seconds ago
3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video

42 minutes ago
Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity

1 hour ago
Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods

2 hours ago
Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven | Thaiger Thailand News

Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven

3 hours ago
808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it&#8217;s as stacked as ever | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it’s as stacked as ever

5 hours ago
Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai

5 hours ago
Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement

6 hours ago
Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies

7 hours ago
5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered

23 hours ago
3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees | Thaiger Koh Samui News

3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees

23 hours ago
2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking

1 day ago
Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya

1 day ago
British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child? | Thaiger International Education

British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child?

1 day ago
Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing

1 day ago
Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather

1 day ago
Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods

1 day ago
Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai

1 day ago
Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces

1 day ago
Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78 | Thaiger Hot News

Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

1 day ago
Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims

1 day ago
Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis

2 days ago
Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo

2 days ago
AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit | Thaiger Events

AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

2 days ago
Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue

2 days ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 28, 2025, 4:21 PM
51 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.