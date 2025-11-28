Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible

A foreign woman collapsed on Bangla Road in Phuket last night, November 27, allegedly after consuming a cannabis-infused snack. Her boyfriend allegedly refused assistance from rescue workers.

A business operator on Bangla Road contacted the Patong Development Foundation after seeing the woman collapse and lose consciousness.

Rescue officials arrived to find the woman lying on the ground while Thai and foreign bystanders gathered around. Some people filmed the incident, while others watched in confusion.

According to Phuket Info Centre, foundation members approached the woman to provide first aid, but a foreign man, believed to be her boyfriend, declined their help.

Photos shared online showed the man attempting to wake the woman and urging her to stand, but she appeared unable to respond.

Rescue workers said they could only observe her condition from a distance, as her companion refused assistance. The foundation did not confirm how the situation later concluded.

This incident follows a similar case reported last week, when an Indian travel blogger revealed on Instagram that she and her male friend were hospitalised in Krabi after consuming cannabis gummies.

The pair slept for three hours during IV treatment, missed their flight back to India, and later received a hospital bill of 36,000 baht.

The blogger accused a Krabi hospital and a cannabis shop of scamming tourists by selling edibles that allegedly led to overpriced medical treatment.

However, Thai netizens disputed her claims, pointing out that she chose to buy and consume the gummies herself, and that private hospital fees are generally high for both foreigners and Thai citizens. Following the backlash, the blogger issued a public apology to the hospital.

In another related case, a two year old girl in Chiang Mai was reported to be at risk of long-term brain damage after accidentally consuming cannabis gummies, which she mistook for sweets.

The incident prompted calls for stricter controls on cannabis edibles, with the public urging business operators to stop selling products that resemble children’s snacks in shape or packaging.