Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

In Chon Buri, a cannabis shop was raided, resulting in the seizure of 20 kilogrammes of dried cannabis flowers, illegal Tramadol, and a variety of illicit cigarettes and e-cigarettes. This operation took place today, September 3, following multiple complaints from residents.

Pacharapach Sritanyanon, the Bang Lamung district chief, instructed Nattawat Sophonsawetasilp and Kittiboonratnanet from the public health department to conduct the raid. The shop, named Suan Nai Mos, is located on Chaiyapruek 2 Road in Huai Yai, Bang Lamung district.

Police confiscated 52 bottles of cough syrup and allergy medicine, 18 strips of Tramadol, 105 packs of untaxed cigarettes, and 32 pieces of fruit-flavoured and head-changeable e-cigarettes, alongside a substantial amount of dried cannabis flowers.

The operation was prompted by complaints to the Bang Lamung District Dhamrongtham Centre. Locals reported that the shop illegally sold cough syrup for kratom tea preparation, allergy medicine, and the painkiller Tramadol without proper authorisation.

An undercover operation revealed blatant displays of these items, along with cannabis, cough syrup, Tramadol (known as green-yellow), untaxed cigarettes, and fruit-flavoured e-cigarettes at the back of the shop.

Several vehicles, including two sedans, two pickup trucks, and multiple motorcycles, were found parked outside. Further investigation led to the discovery of additional cannabis and e-cigarettes, which were confiscated for evidence.

During the raid, a group of young people was found casually consuming cannabis, seemingly unaware of the ongoing police operation. They were ordered to cease their activities while officers conducted further inspections.

Ultimately, no additional illegal items were found. Ek, a 29 year old man whose name has been withheld, was apprehended with the seized items and is currently facing legal proceedings at the Huai Yai Police Station.

Reports indicate that this establishment previously operated solely as a kratom tea shop under the name Four for a Hundred and had been raided multiple times. However, the shop continued to expand its illegal activities, which eventually led to the recent crackdown, reported KhaoSod.