Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

Police bust uncovers hidden stockpile of narcotics and contraband

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
74 1 minute read
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger
Picture codurtesy of KhaoSod

In Chon Buri, a cannabis shop was raided, resulting in the seizure of 20 kilogrammes of dried cannabis flowers, illegal Tramadol, and a variety of illicit cigarettes and e-cigarettes. This operation took place today, September 3, following multiple complaints from residents.

Pacharapach Sritanyanon, the Bang Lamung district chief, instructed Nattawat Sophonsawetasilp and Kittiboonratnanet from the public health department to conduct the raid. The shop, named Suan Nai Mos, is located on Chaiyapruek 2 Road in Huai Yai, Bang Lamung district.

Police confiscated 52 bottles of cough syrup and allergy medicine, 18 strips of Tramadol, 105 packs of untaxed cigarettes, and 32 pieces of fruit-flavoured and head-changeable e-cigarettes, alongside a substantial amount of dried cannabis flowers.

The operation was prompted by complaints to the Bang Lamung District Dhamrongtham Centre. Locals reported that the shop illegally sold cough syrup for kratom tea preparation, allergy medicine, and the painkiller Tramadol without proper authorisation.

An undercover operation revealed blatant displays of these items, along with cannabis, cough syrup, Tramadol (known as green-yellow), untaxed cigarettes, and fruit-flavoured e-cigarettes at the back of the shop.

Several vehicles, including two sedans, two pickup trucks, and multiple motorcycles, were found parked outside. Further investigation led to the discovery of additional cannabis and e-cigarettes, which were confiscated for evidence.

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

During the raid, a group of young people was found casually consuming cannabis, seemingly unaware of the ongoing police operation. They were ordered to cease their activities while officers conducted further inspections.

Related Articles

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | News by Thaiger

Ultimately, no additional illegal items were found. Ek, a 29 year old man whose name has been withheld, was apprehended with the seized items and is currently facing legal proceedings at the Huai Yai Police Station.

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | News by Thaiger

Reports indicate that this establishment previously operated solely as a kratom tea shop under the name Four for a Hundred and had been raided multiple times. However, the shop continued to expand its illegal activities, which eventually led to the recent crackdown, reported KhaoSod.

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

41 minutes ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

46 minutes ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

1 hour ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

1 hour ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

2 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

2 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

2 hours ago
Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building

2 hours ago
Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother

2 hours ago
PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

2 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man’s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed

3 hours ago
Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam

3 hours ago
People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video) | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video)

3 hours ago
Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit | Thaiger Crime News

Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods

3 hours ago
PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability

4 hours ago
Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot

19 hours ago
Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses

19 hours ago
Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT | Thaiger Bangkok News

Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT

20 hours ago
Burmese man dies from head injury on Phuket construction site | Thaiger Phuket News

Burmese man dies from head injury on Phuket construction site

20 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs grocery store owner for refusing alcohol on credit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs grocery store owner for refusing alcohol on credit

21 hours ago
Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big

21 hours ago
Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care

21 hours ago
Cannabis NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.