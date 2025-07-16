Pattaya woman flees after forced cannabis gummy intake by South Korean man

A Thai woman escaped from a South Korean man in the early hours of this morning and sought help from locals in Pattaya after being forced to consume cannabis gummies.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to a convenience store on Pattaya Sai Song Road at 3.36am today, July 16, to assist the 25 year old woman, identified only as Bew. She was visibly intoxicated, prompting concern from members of the public who encountered her.

Police stated that Bew was not a resident of Pattaya. She had moved from her home province of Songkhla, in southern Thailand, to work at an entertainment venue in Pattaya.

According to officers, Bew was trembling and unable to communicate clearly. Locals and police provided her with an inhaler and encouraged her to wash her face with clean water. She rested outside the shop for a while before regaining the ability to recount what had happened.

Bew explained that she had accompanied a South Korean client to a nearby condominium. The man encouraged her to smoke cannabis, which she did three or four times. He then gave her cannabis gummies, which caused her to feel unwell.

She said she became dizzy and vomited. Realising she was losing control over herself, she asked the man to let her go home. When he refused, she fled the room and sought help from people along the roadside.

Police transported Bew to a hospital for a medical examination before sending her home. No legal action has yet been taken against the South Korean man. Officers advised Bew to return to the police station the following day if she wished to pursue legal charges.

In a related story, a two year old girl in the northern province of Chiang Mai fell into a coma after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets and consuming more than ten of them. She is now at risk of suffering long-term brain damage as a result.

The girl’s family vowed to take legal action against the owner of the cannabis gummies, who reportedly left the products behind at the family’s home following a birthday party for the girl’s uncle.

Thai netizens also called for legal action against the manufacturer of the gummies, criticising the company for producing bear-shaped edibles that closely resemble children’s snacks, contributing to the tragic mistake.