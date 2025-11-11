Bangkok launches campaign to battle toxic dust threat

Health and city officials in Bangkok have launched a new campaign to educate the public on how to protect themselves as smog season approaches.

The Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), has launched a new campaign titled Knowing PM2.5 for Sustainable Protection to educate the public on how to protect themselves from harmful fine dust particles.

The initiative kicked off yesterday, November 10, at the Thai-Japanese Stadium in Din Daeng, where Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat addressed the worsening air pollution issue and the government’s push for long-term solutions.

“We are fully aware of the health threat posed by PM2.5. This campaign aims to raise awareness, improve prevention, and enhance the effectiveness of our health services.”

The Ministry of Public Health plans to work through the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre to manage pollution-related health risks and provide timely responses.

For Bangkok residents, daily updates and air quality warnings will be available via the AirBKK and 4Health applications. Health check-ups will also be offered to vulnerable groups, and protective guidelines will be shared directly with communities.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt also unveiled a series of measures. These include the creation of low-emission zones in high-pollution areas, campaigns to encourage engine oil and filter changes, and the rollout of “anti-dust classrooms” to shield young children.

“We’re planting more trees and creating 15-minute gardens across the city.”

Chadchart referred to green spaces accessible within a short walk from people’s homes, which help to improve local air quality.

Doctor Anek Mungomklang, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, confirmed that air quality data and health advisories would be regularly shared via the Line OA EnvOccLaw channel, according to Bangkok Post.

The PM2.5 dust problem is expected to peak between November 2024 and May 2025, with ultrafine particle levels forecast to hit 30 micrograms per cubic metre daily — about 3% higher than the average over the past three years. Bangkok usually experiences its worst smog between December and February due to cold weather and open burning.

Residents are encouraged to check real-time air quality reports at air4thai.pcd.go.th or download the Air4Thai and LifeDee apps for updates.