Thailand boosts bird flu control after Cambodia outbreak

Tighter farm checks as regional virus threat looms larger

The Thai government has heightened bird flu control measures after an outbreak in Cambodia raised concerns of potential spread. The Department of Disease Control is intensifying surveillance efforts, while the Department of Livestock Development urges farmers to closely monitor animal health.

At Government House today, August 4, Anukul Pruksanusak, deputy government spokesperson, discussed the continued transmission of animal-to-human diseases, particularly the H5N1 bird flu strain and its subvariant Clade 2.3.2.1e.

In Cambodia, from 2023 to 2025, there have been 26 reported cases with 11 deaths. In 2025 alone, 13 cases have been recorded, including six deaths, as of the latest report on July 22. Siem Reap province registered the highest number of cases, with four confirmed.

Anukul explained that the Thai government, through the Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health, has increased preventive and surveillance measures in areas near the Cambodian border. This aims to ensure the welfare and safety of Thai residents, assuring them that the bird flu outbreak in Cambodia will not significantly impact Thailand.

Concurrently, the Department of Livestock Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has advised poultry farmers to uphold stringent biosecurity measures. This includes cleaning and disinfecting facilities and surrounding areas at least once a week.

Farm veterinarians are urged to maintain farm safety systems, control farm access, disinfect all vehicles, and sanitise high-risk areas. The department also encourages the adoption of standardised poultry farming systems such as GAP or GFM.

The government reiterates that the risk of bird flu spreading to Thailand remains low. However, to remain vigilant, poultry farmers are requested to observe animals closely for any signs of illness.

Should any birds fall ill or die unexpectedly, they must not be sold, distributed, or consumed. Instead, farmers should immediately notify district livestock officials, village health volunteers, and local livestock officers for prompt investigation and disease control measures.

For further assistance or inquiries, contact the district or provincial livestock offices. Additional information can be obtained from the Department of Livestock Development’s Animal Disease Control, Prevention, and Treatment Bureau, or via their hotline at 06-3225-6888. Notifications can also be made through the DLD 4.0 application, available around the clock, reported KhaoSod.

