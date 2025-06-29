Hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreak hits young children

Outbreak linked to seasonal weather

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2025
Hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreak hits young children
The Department of Disease Control has confirmed that a hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) outbreak is currently affecting the country, primarily impacting children below five years old.

Deputy government spokesperson Anukul Prueksa-anurak highlighted that the rise in cases aligns with the early onset of this year’s rainy season, which brings cooler temperatures and increased humidity, creating favourable conditions for HFMD transmission.

Between January 1 and June 25, a total of 21,315 cases were reported. This includes 15,753 cases in children younger than four years, 4,658 cases in those aged five to nine, and 544 cases in children between 10 and 14 years old.

Anukul explained that HFMD is caused by a group of enteroviruses, with several strains capable of causing reinfection. The disease spreads through contact with nasal or throat secretions, saliva, blisters, or contaminated surfaces and personal items, reported Bangkok Post.

Common symptoms include mouth sores, especially on the soft palate, inside the cheeks, and on the tongue. In infants, symptoms can include refusal to nurse, poor appetite, excessive drooling, or irritability. Additionally, red rashes or small fluid-filled blisters may appear on the palms, soles, and torso.

In similar news, the Ministry of Public Health has identified the five provinces with the highest number of Covid-19 cases, reporting a total of 324,692 infections and 69 deaths nationwide.

The rise in cases is linked to the start of the rainy season and the reopening of schools, with the highly transmissible XEC variant contributing to the spread. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, conveyed Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin’s concerns about the upward trend in infections.

He stressed that the combination of early seasonal rains, school activity, and a simultaneous flu outbreak calls for stronger public health precautions. Many people have become complacent, but renewed vigilance could help curb the spread.

In 2025 so far, 69 deaths have been reported, mostly among the high-risk 608 group, older adults with underlying health conditions, primarily in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, and Chiang Mai. Despite the numbers, the death rate remains at 0.106 per 100,000 people, showing no rise in severity.

