Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths

The Thai government said today, March 22, that it has instructed the Department of Disease Control (DDC) to closely monitor an outbreak of meningococcal disease in the United Kingdom, with three deaths reported in Thailand.

Deputy government spokesperson Airin Phanrit said information from international health bodies, including the UK Health Security Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, showed the outbreak had been concentrated in southern parts of the UK and largely involved students.

As of March 18, officials had recorded about 20 cumulative cases, with nine confirmed, and at least two deaths.

She said Thailand’s cases remain separate from the UK’s and that there was no outbreak threat in Thailand at this stage. Between January 1 and March 17, Thailand recorded five cumulative cases and three deaths, with no link found to overseas transmission.

Although case numbers were low, the DDC continued close surveillance because the illness is severe and legally notifiable. Suspected cases must be reported immediately, and if even one case is confirmed, officials would rapidly investigate to prevent further spread.

Airin said meningococcal disease can present with sudden high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and drowsiness, and some patients may develop bleeding spots or a bleeding rash on the skin.

She urged anyone with such symptoms to seek medical attention and to provide travel history or information about possible exposure, such as visiting areas where cases have been reported or having contact with a patient.

The disease can be treated with antibiotics, and vaccination is also available, especially for people travelling to countries considered higher risk.

MGR Online reported that travellers should consult health services before vaccination and receive it at least 10 days before travel, particularly the MenB vaccine.

Groups that should be considered with particular care include children, teenagers, people with weakened immune systems, and those who travel abroad regularly.

The government advised the public to protect themselves by washing hands frequently, avoiding touching the face, wearing a mask in crowded places.

It urged people to avoid close contact with anyone showing respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or sneezing, noting the disease can spread through droplets and shared items.

The public was also advised to follow updates from reliable sources and comply with public health guidance, with more information available via the Department of Disease Control hotline on 1422.