No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored

The Ministry of Public Health reported no arsenic contamination above standard levels in tap water, vegetables, or fish from the Kok, Sai, and Mekong rivers. However, surface water showed contamination, prompting ongoing monitoring. At-risk groups showed no arsenic in urine tests.

Yesterday, May 25, public health minister discussed the arsenic contamination situation affecting residents near the Kok, Sai, and Mekong rivers. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed concern over arsenic contamination in the water.

Initial investigations by the Department of Health and the Department of Medical Sciences found arsenic levels exceeding safety standards in surface water near the Kok River in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai province, and six districts in Chiang Rai province.

These districts include Mueang, Chiang Saen, Mae Chan, Wiang Chai, Wiang Chiang Rung, and Mae Sai. Importantly, no arsenic was found in tap water, vegetables, or fish, and there were no cases of arsenic-related illness among residents, reported KhaoSod.

The minister has instructed local health agencies to continue monitoring surface water, tap water, vegetables, and fish. Urine tests for arsenic in at-risk groups will also be conducted until the situation resolves. Residents are advised to avoid using untreated natural water sources and consume only filtered water.

In similar news, a hazardous wave of contamination is emerging in northern Thailand as alarming levels of arsenic and lead have been detected in the Sai River and sections of the Kok River in Chiang Rai, raising significant worries about public health, environmental safety, and local food supplies.

A recent report from the Office of Environmental and Pollution Control Region 1 in Chiang Mai highlights multiple sites of heavy metal pollution. The findings, published this month, are based on surface water samples taken from eight locations connected to the Kok, Mekong, and Sai rivers.

Although tributaries like the Korn, Lao, and Sruay rivers met safety standards, the Mekong and Sai rivers were found to be heavily contaminated.