No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored

Officials assure safety while addressing hidden risks in surface water sources

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
60 1 minute read
No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Ministry of Public Health reported no arsenic contamination above standard levels in tap water, vegetables, or fish from the Kok, Sai, and Mekong rivers. However, surface water showed contamination, prompting ongoing monitoring. At-risk groups showed no arsenic in urine tests.

Yesterday, May 25, public health minister discussed the arsenic contamination situation affecting residents near the Kok, Sai, and Mekong rivers. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed concern over arsenic contamination in the water.

Initial investigations by the Department of Health and the Department of Medical Sciences found arsenic levels exceeding safety standards in surface water near the Kok River in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai province, and six districts in Chiang Rai province.

These districts include Mueang, Chiang Saen, Mae Chan, Wiang Chai, Wiang Chiang Rung, and Mae Sai. Importantly, no arsenic was found in tap water, vegetables, or fish, and there were no cases of arsenic-related illness among residents, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

The minister has instructed local health agencies to continue monitoring surface water, tap water, vegetables, and fish. Urine tests for arsenic in at-risk groups will also be conducted until the situation resolves. Residents are advised to avoid using untreated natural water sources and consume only filtered water.

In similar news, a hazardous wave of contamination is emerging in northern Thailand as alarming levels of arsenic and lead have been detected in the Sai River and sections of the Kok River in Chiang Rai, raising significant worries about public health, environmental safety, and local food supplies.

A recent report from the Office of Environmental and Pollution Control Region 1 in Chiang Mai highlights multiple sites of heavy metal pollution. The findings, published this month, are based on surface water samples taken from eight locations connected to the Kok, Mekong, and Sai rivers.

Although tributaries like the Korn, Lao, and Sruay rivers met safety standards, the Mekong and Sai rivers were found to be heavily contaminated.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector Phuket News

Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector

6 seconds ago
No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored Northern Thailand News

No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored

13 minutes ago
Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car Crime News

Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car

26 minutes ago
Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend Pattaya News

Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend

32 minutes ago
Young woman dies in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash Road deaths

Young woman dies in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash

42 minutes ago
Thai man dies in failed bomb attack on ex-girlfriend&#8217;s home Thailand News

Thai man dies in failed bomb attack on ex-girlfriend’s home

56 minutes ago
Driver in fatal Nonthaburi crash surrenders, vows compensation Road deaths

Driver in fatal Nonthaburi crash surrenders, vows compensation

1 hour ago
South Thailand gang forced man to swallow bullet over debt South Thailand News

South Thailand gang forced man to swallow bullet over debt

1 hour ago
Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht Thailand News

Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht

1 hour ago
Pheu Thai supports Yingluck&#8217;s 10bn baht rice compensation battle Thailand News

Pheu Thai supports Yingluck’s 10bn baht rice compensation battle

1 hour ago
Chon Buri locals flock to collect free toys from waste site Thailand News

Chon Buri locals flock to collect free toys from waste site

2 hours ago
Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager Phuket Travel

Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager

2 hours ago
Teen&#8217;s tragic overdose linked to heart medication in Phatthalung Thailand News

Teen’s tragic overdose linked to heart medication in Phatthalung

2 hours ago
Mushroom forager dies after cliff fall in Lampang forest Northern Thailand News

Mushroom forager dies after cliff fall in Lampang forest

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods

2 hours ago
Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province Crime News

Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province

22 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi

22 hours ago
Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives Phuket News

Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

22 hours ago
Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead Thailand Weather Updates

Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead

24 hours ago
Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok Thailand News

Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate Phuket News

Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate

1 day ago
Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler&#8217;s head in Chachoengsao (video) Crime News

Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler’s head in Chachoengsao (video)

1 day ago
Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy Economy News

Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy

1 day ago
Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south South Thailand News

Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south

1 day ago
British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud Crime News

British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

1 day ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thailand defends 900 million baht expo pavilion amid backlash

Thailand defends 900 million baht expo pavilion amid backlash

Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival

Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival

Sunday, April 13, 2025
Phuket faces water crisis as reservoirs run dry

Phuket faces water crisis as reservoirs run dry

Thursday, April 10, 2025
Pattaya mayor tackles water shortages with major projects

Pattaya mayor tackles water shortages with major projects

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x