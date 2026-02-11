Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar

Thailand’s Department of Health has officially implemented a new sugar standard effective today, February 11, redefining the “normal sweet” level in beverages as just 50% of the original recipe.

The move is part of a nationwide collaboration between the Department of Health and nine major beverage brands, including Café Amazon, Inthanin, All Café, Black Canyon, PunThai and Chao Doi. From today onwards, if customers order drinks with the default “normal sweet” level, they’ll automatically receive a drink with just half the usual amount of sugar.

The new measure applies behavioural economics principles by resetting the default sugar level. Previously, “normal sweet” often exceeded health recommendations, contributing to excessive sugar intake, weight gain and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

For example, a typical 16-ounce (473ml) iced coffee previously contained around 7.3 teaspoons of sugar at 100% sweetness. That will now drop to 3.7 teaspoons. Thai iced tea, previously at 6.6 teaspoons, will now be served with just 3.3 teaspoons of sugar.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Department of Health outlined five benefits of reducing sugar intake, beyond disease prevention.

Supports healthier skin and slows ageing: Lower sugar consumption helps prevent glycation, a process that damages collagen and elastin in the skin. This can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, delay premature ageing, and minimise inflammation associated with acne. Improves energy stability and mental focus: Stable blood sugar levels help prevent the common cycle of energy spikes and crashes. This leads to improved concentration, reduced irritability, and sustained energy throughout the day. Reduces abdominal fat and water retention: Halving the sugar in every drink can contribute to a flatter stomach, decreased bloating, and a more toned physique, even without significant changes to exercise routines. Enhances natural taste sensitivity: Gradually reducing sweetness retrains the taste buds, making it easier to enjoy the natural flavours of less processed foods such as fruits and whole grains. Over time, lower-sugar options become more palatable. Eases the burden on metabolic organs: Cutting back on sugar reduces strain on the liver and pancreas, helping to lower the risk of conditions like fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes. It also supports more efficient metabolic function overall.

The department noted that sweet taste receptors typically regenerate every 14 days. Stating that a 50% sweet drink not tasting “delicious” the first time is normal, calling for persistence in light of the change.