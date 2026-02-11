Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 11, 2026, 11:10 AM
121 2 minutes read
Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar | Thaiger
Thai tea | Photo via padastocker

Thailand’s Department of Health has officially implemented a new sugar standard effective today, February 11, redefining the “normal sweet” level in beverages as just 50% of the original recipe.

The move is part of a nationwide collaboration between the Department of Health and nine major beverage brands, including Café Amazon, Inthanin, All Café, Black Canyon, PunThai and Chao Doi. From today onwards, if customers order drinks with the default “normal sweet” level, they’ll automatically receive a drink with just half the usual amount of sugar.

The new measure applies behavioural economics principles by resetting the default sugar level. Previously, “normal sweet” often exceeded health recommendations, contributing to excessive sugar intake, weight gain and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

For example, a typical 16-ounce (473ml) iced coffee previously contained around 7.3 teaspoons of sugar at 100% sweetness. That will now drop to 3.7 teaspoons. Thai iced tea, previously at 6.6 teaspoons, will now be served with just 3.3 teaspoons of sugar.

Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar | News by Thaiger
Photo via Sóc Năng Động/Pexels

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Department of Health outlined five benefits of reducing sugar intake, beyond disease prevention.

  1. Supports healthier skin and slows ageing: Lower sugar consumption helps prevent glycation, a process that damages collagen and elastin in the skin. This can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, delay premature ageing, and minimise inflammation associated with acne.
  2. Improves energy stability and mental focus: Stable blood sugar levels help prevent the common cycle of energy spikes and crashes. This leads to improved concentration, reduced irritability, and sustained energy throughout the day.
  3. Reduces abdominal fat and water retention: Halving the sugar in every drink can contribute to a flatter stomach, decreased bloating, and a more toned physique, even without significant changes to exercise routines.
  4. Enhances natural taste sensitivity: Gradually reducing sweetness retrains the taste buds, making it easier to enjoy the natural flavours of less processed foods such as fruits and whole grains. Over time, lower-sugar options become more palatable.
  5. Eases the burden on metabolic organs: Cutting back on sugar reduces strain on the liver and pancreas, helping to lower the risk of conditions like fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes. It also supports more efficient metabolic function overall.

The department noted that sweet taste receptors typically regenerate every 14 days. Stating that a 50% sweet drink not tasting “delicious” the first time is normal, calling for persistence in light of the change.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index

46 seconds ago
Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar

28 minutes ago
Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands | Thaiger Thailand News

Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands

49 minutes ago
People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities

2 hours ago
5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok. | Thaiger Technology News

5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok.

2 hours ago
February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain | Thaiger Thailand News

February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain

2 hours ago
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

18 hours ago
Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets

19 hours ago
Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

19 hours ago
Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

20 hours ago
Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers

20 hours ago
Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count

21 hours ago
Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date

21 hours ago
Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations

21 hours ago
Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns

22 hours ago
Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham

22 hours ago
2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket

23 hours ago
Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft

24 hours ago
Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation

1 day ago
Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount | Thaiger Politics News

Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount

1 day ago
Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected | Thaiger Thailand News

Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected

1 day ago
Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm | Thaiger Thailand News

Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm

1 day ago
Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok

1 day ago
Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini

1 day ago
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 11, 2026, 11:10 AM
121 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.