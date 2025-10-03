Thaksin’s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra may be one step closer to freedom as the Justice Ministry confirms a panel has been formed to review his royal pardon request.

Justice Minister Police Lieutenant General Rutthapon Naowarat announced yesterday, October 2, that the committee will assess Thaksin’s petition and is expected to decide within three days.

The move follows a formal submission earlier this week by Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, who stated that the royal pardon request is a legal right granted to all inmates serving finalised sentences.

Now 76 years old, Thaksin was sent to prison on September 9 after the Supreme Court ruled that his previous time spent at the Police General Hospital would not count towards his sentence. The court ordered him to serve one year in prison, a reduction from his original multi-year sentence.

Thaksin is currently being held at Klong Prem Central Prison.

Yesterday, his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, visited him at the facility alongside her sister, Pintongta Kunakornwong.

Paetongtarn told reporters her father was in “generally good health,” though he had been experiencing some discomfort in his neck.

The visit comes at a politically charged moment, with Thaksin’s presence in prison continuing to stir public debate amid speculation about potential special treatment and backdoor deals.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated business update, SC Asset Corporation, a major property development firm, informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand that Paetongtarn has reclaimed her 28.43% shareholding in the company after stepping down from her executive role. This reinstates her as the largest shareholder, reinforcing the Shinawatra family’s influence in both politics and business.

Critics have questioned whether the royal pardon process could be expedited or influenced, given Thaksin’s political legacy and close ties to the current government. However, officials have maintained that the process is being handled in line with standard procedures, reported Bangkok Post.

Royal pardons are typically granted on special occasions and reviewed on a case-by-case basis. It remains to be seen whether Thaksin will benefit from one in the near future.