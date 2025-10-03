Thaksin’s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel

Justice committee formed to review plea within a 3-day window

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
73 1 minute read
Thaksin’s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra may be one step closer to freedom as the Justice Ministry confirms a panel has been formed to review his royal pardon request.

Justice Minister Police Lieutenant General Rutthapon Naowarat announced yesterday, October 2, that the committee will assess Thaksin’s petition and is expected to decide within three days.

The move follows a formal submission earlier this week by Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, who stated that the royal pardon request is a legal right granted to all inmates serving finalised sentences.

Now 76 years old, Thaksin was sent to prison on September 9 after the Supreme Court ruled that his previous time spent at the Police General Hospital would not count towards his sentence. The court ordered him to serve one year in prison, a reduction from his original multi-year sentence.

Thaksin's royal pardon bid under review by justice panel | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thaksin is currently being held at Klong Prem Central Prison.

Yesterday, his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, visited him at the facility alongside her sister, Pintongta Kunakornwong.

Paetongtarn told reporters her father was in “generally good health,” though he had been experiencing some discomfort in his neck.

Related Articles

The visit comes at a politically charged moment, with Thaksin’s presence in prison continuing to stir public debate amid speculation about potential special treatment and backdoor deals.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated business update, SC Asset Corporation, a major property development firm, informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand that Paetongtarn has reclaimed her 28.43% shareholding in the company after stepping down from her executive role. This reinstates her as the largest shareholder, reinforcing the Shinawatra family’s influence in both politics and business.

Critics have questioned whether the royal pardon process could be expedited or influenced, given Thaksin’s political legacy and close ties to the current government. However, officials have maintained that the process is being handled in line with standard procedures, reported Bangkok Post.

Royal pardons are typically granted on special occasions and reviewed on a case-by-case basis. It remains to be seen whether Thaksin will benefit from one in the near future.

Latest Thailand News
Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography | Thaiger Thailand News

Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography

5 seconds ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin’s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel

8 minutes ago
Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket

25 minutes ago
Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme

48 minutes ago
Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother | Thaiger Thailand News

Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother

55 minutes ago
Thai man&#8217;s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man’s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha

2 hours ago
China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms | Thaiger Politics News

China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms

3 hours ago
Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting

3 hours ago
CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket

3 hours ago
Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid

3 hours ago
Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown | Thaiger Crime News

Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown

4 hours ago
Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown

4 hours ago
Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa

4 hours ago
Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in

7 hours ago
5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out | Thaiger Cafe

5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out

20 hours ago
Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy

20 hours ago
Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video)

20 hours ago
Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub | Thaiger Phuket News

Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub

21 hours ago
Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court

22 hours ago
Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee

22 hours ago
Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets | Thaiger Business News

Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets

23 hours ago
Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket

23 hours ago
Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge

24 hours ago
Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.