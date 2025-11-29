What is the Maneki Neko (lucky cat) in Thai shops

A closer look at the Japanese Lucky Cat that found a home in Thai shops and markets

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: November 29, 2025, 10:34 AM
58 3 minutes read
What is the Maneki Neko (lucky cat) in Thai shops | Thaiger
Maneki-neko inside a shop. Image by Keanu K via Unsplash

Stroll around the neighbourhoods in Bangkok or anywhere else in Thailand, and you’ll spot tiny cats waving at you with one paw in a steady motion. They sit near tills, on restaurant counters, and in the corners of tiny market stalls. You’ll see them in other parts of the world, too, most often in a Chinatown.

These cats are the maneki-neko, or the Lucky Cat. Even though they’ve become part of daily life in Thailand, their story begins somewhere else entirely.

On this page

Click to jump to section Highlight
Where the lucky cat comes from The maneki-neko began in Japan, with legends from Gōtoku-ji and Imado Shrine shaping its story.
How the cat became a business favourite Paw positions and colours symbolise different kinds of luck, making it a popular charm for shops.
Why you see it in Thailand The maneki-neko blends naturally into Thailand’s culture, often placed near tills and paired with Thailand’s own Nang Kwak.

Where the Lucky Cat actually comes from

Gōtokuji, Setagaya City, Tokyo, Japan
Maneki-neko at Gōtokuji, Setagaya City, Tokyo, Japan. Image by Susann Schuster via Unsplash

People often think of the maneki-neko as Chinese, mainly because many are painted gold and placed in Chinese businesses. The truth is far more interesting. The lucky cat is actually Japanese. The name literally means beckoning cat. Also, the raised paw isn’t waving, but a gesture used in Japan to call someone over.

The earliest stories of this cat go back to the 17th century. The most famous one comes from Gōtoku-ji Temple in Setagaya, Tokyo. The legend says a regional ruler, Ii Naotaka, was out hunting when a storm moved in. He was about to be struck by lightning when he spotted a cat at the temple entrance lifting its paw. He followed it inside, escaped the strike, and later became the temple’s patron.

The cat, known as Tama, has been honoured there ever since. Visitors still leave rows of small white maneki-neko statues around the grounds as offerings.

Another story comes from Imado Shrine in Tokyo. An elderly woman, struggling to survive, dreamt of her cat telling her to create figurines in its image. She did, sold them at the shrine, and quickly found herself able to make a living again. One of the earliest images of these figurines even appears in a 1852 woodblock print by Hiroshige Utagawa.

Related Articles

How the cat became a business favourite

Maneki neko are popular in Thailand
Maneki-neko is a symbol of good fortune for businesses. Image by Patrick Pahlke via Unsplash

The maneki-neko’s rise in Japan also has something to do with real cats. In 1602, the Japanese government ordered all cats to roam free so they could hunt mice and protect the silk industry. With time, cats became symbols of prosperity for businesses.

The meaning behind the paws matters too. The right paw brings general good luck. The left paw brings financial good luck and attracts customers. This is why the left-paw version often sits beside the till.

Colour also has meanings. Gold hints at wealth, white is for general luck, red keeps away misfortune, and pink is for love. Shops often mix these colours depending on what they want to enhance.

Why you see them everywhere in Thailand

No one knows how the maneki-neko landed outside of Japan, including Thailand. But the country has always had room for lucky charms in everyday life, so these cats blend in naturally

Owners place them near cash registers, entrance doors, or display counters because the cat is associated with good business. Battery-powered versions are especially popular. The constant paw movement gives the sense of steady activity, which many shopkeepers enjoy.

Thailand’s own version of the Lucky Cat

Nang Kwak, Thailand's version of Maneki-Neko
Nang Kwak. Image by Chainwit via Wikimedia Commons

Although the Japanese lucky cat is popular, Thailand has long had its own symbol of good fortune. Older Thai businesses often display Nang Kwak, the beckoning lady. She sits with one knee raised and her hand lifted in a gesture similar to the maneki-neko. She brings prosperity to merchants and is considered a guardian of shops.

In many places, you’ll see both figures together. The maneki-neko usually gets the attention because of its colours and movement, but Nang Kwak holds her own place in Thai tradition.

More than a cute shop decoration

To customers, the maneki-neko in Thailand may seem ike a cheerful little ornament. To shop owners, it acts as a friendly charm that keeps the space feeling lucky. It has Japanese roots, but it fits naturally into Thai shop culture.

So the next time a tiny cat lifts its paw at you in a market or café, you’ll know exactly why it’s there, and why it keeps waving.

Latest Thailand News
Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit

21 seconds ago
Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue

28 minutes ago
Air France launches direct Paris to Phuket flights | Thaiger Thailand News

Air France launches direct Paris to Phuket flights

1 hour ago
November 29: Thailand faces cold front, storms in deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

November 29: Thailand faces cold front, storms in deep South

1 hour ago
Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible

18 hours ago
3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video

19 hours ago
Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity

20 hours ago
Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods

21 hours ago
Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven | Thaiger Thailand News

Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven

21 hours ago
808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it&#8217;s as stacked as ever | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it’s as stacked as ever

23 hours ago
Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai

23 hours ago
Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement

24 hours ago
Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies

1 day ago
5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered

2 days ago
3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees | Thaiger Koh Samui News

3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees

2 days ago
2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking

2 days ago
Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya

2 days ago
British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child? | Thaiger International Education

British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child?

2 days ago
Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing

2 days ago
Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather

2 days ago
Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods

2 days ago
Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai

2 days ago
Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces

2 days ago
Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78 | Thaiger Hot News

Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

2 days ago
Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims

2 days ago
LifestyleThailand Travel
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: November 29, 2025, 10:34 AM
58 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia