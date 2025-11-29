What is the Maneki Neko (lucky cat) in Thai shops

Stroll around the neighbourhoods in Bangkok or anywhere else in Thailand, and you’ll spot tiny cats waving at you with one paw in a steady motion. They sit near tills, on restaurant counters, and in the corners of tiny market stalls. You’ll see them in other parts of the world, too, most often in a Chinatown.

These cats are the maneki-neko, or the Lucky Cat. Even though they’ve become part of daily life in Thailand, their story begins somewhere else entirely.

Where the Lucky Cat actually comes from

People often think of the maneki-neko as Chinese, mainly because many are painted gold and placed in Chinese businesses. The truth is far more interesting. The lucky cat is actually Japanese. The name literally means beckoning cat. Also, the raised paw isn’t waving, but a gesture used in Japan to call someone over.

The earliest stories of this cat go back to the 17th century. The most famous one comes from Gōtoku-ji Temple in Setagaya, Tokyo. The legend says a regional ruler, Ii Naotaka, was out hunting when a storm moved in. He was about to be struck by lightning when he spotted a cat at the temple entrance lifting its paw. He followed it inside, escaped the strike, and later became the temple’s patron.

The cat, known as Tama, has been honoured there ever since. Visitors still leave rows of small white maneki-neko statues around the grounds as offerings.

Another story comes from Imado Shrine in Tokyo. An elderly woman, struggling to survive, dreamt of her cat telling her to create figurines in its image. She did, sold them at the shrine, and quickly found herself able to make a living again. One of the earliest images of these figurines even appears in a 1852 woodblock print by Hiroshige Utagawa.

How the cat became a business favourite

The maneki-neko’s rise in Japan also has something to do with real cats. In 1602, the Japanese government ordered all cats to roam free so they could hunt mice and protect the silk industry. With time, cats became symbols of prosperity for businesses.

The meaning behind the paws matters too. The right paw brings general good luck. The left paw brings financial good luck and attracts customers. This is why the left-paw version often sits beside the till.

Colour also has meanings. Gold hints at wealth, white is for general luck, red keeps away misfortune, and pink is for love. Shops often mix these colours depending on what they want to enhance.

Why you see them everywhere in Thailand

No one knows how the maneki-neko landed outside of Japan, including Thailand. But the country has always had room for lucky charms in everyday life, so these cats blend in naturally

Owners place them near cash registers, entrance doors, or display counters because the cat is associated with good business. Battery-powered versions are especially popular. The constant paw movement gives the sense of steady activity, which many shopkeepers enjoy.

Thailand’s own version of the Lucky Cat

Although the Japanese lucky cat is popular, Thailand has long had its own symbol of good fortune. Older Thai businesses often display Nang Kwak, the beckoning lady. She sits with one knee raised and her hand lifted in a gesture similar to the maneki-neko. She brings prosperity to merchants and is considered a guardian of shops.

In many places, you’ll see both figures together. The maneki-neko usually gets the attention because of its colours and movement, but Nang Kwak holds her own place in Thai tradition.

More than a cute shop decoration

To customers, the maneki-neko in Thailand may seem ike a cheerful little ornament. To shop owners, it acts as a friendly charm that keeps the space feeling lucky. It has Japanese roots, but it fits naturally into Thai shop culture.

So the next time a tiny cat lifts its paw at you in a market or café, you’ll know exactly why it’s there, and why it keeps waving.