Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has officially submitted a petition for an individual royal pardon, which has now advanced to the Secretariat of the Cabinet for further consideration.

Thaksin filed the request on September 10, one day after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions sentenced him to one year in prison in connection with his 14th legal case.

On September 23, Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong completed the ministry-level review and forwarded the petition through the required channels.

A senior ministry source confirmed yesterday, September 28, that the petition has cleared the Justice Ministry’s stage and is progressing as per normal procedure. Officials explained that individual royal pardons are a right available to all inmates serving final sentences, allowing them or close relatives to request clemency.

The process involves multiple steps. A prison investigates and compiles documents, which are reviewed by the Department of Corrections before the justice minister offers an opinion. The petition then moves to the Secretariat of the Cabinet, followed by the Privy Council, and finally, consideration under royal prerogative.

Each level may recommend whether a pardon is appropriate, but the final decision rests solely with the royal command.

This is Thaksin’s second pardon request. His first, filed in August 2023, saw his original eight-year sentence reduced to one year after his return to Thailand following 15 years in exile.

Thaksin’s latest petition coincides with the early days of the new Cabinet, appointed by royal decree on September 19 and sworn in on September 24. Ministers are scheduled to deliver their policy statement to Parliament between September 29 and 30, after which the administration will begin full operations.

Meanwhile, reports that Thaksin has been assigned to supervise sewer-cleaning crews from Klong Prem Central Prison remain unconfirmed.

His daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters that prison officials had informed her he would oversee the programme, a role that, if confirmed, would allow him to leave prison during work hours under supervision.