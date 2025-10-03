Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder

A Thai court sentenced a former marine to life in prison for murdering a Cambodian ex-MP in Bangkok, following his arrest shortly after the killing.

The suspect, 41 year old Ekkalak Paenoi, was convicted of premeditated murder for the cold-blooded shooting of 74 year old Lim Kimya, a dual Cambodian-French citizen and former member of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP). The killing took place in Bangkok’s historic quarter, just hours after Lim arrived in the city with his wife and brother.

The Criminal Court initially handed down the death penalty but commuted it to life imprisonment due to Ekkalak’s confession, according to Nadthasiri Bergman, the lawyer representing Lim’s widow.

“The court ruled he was guilty of premeditated murder and firearms offences. He was ordered to pay 1.79 million baht in compensation to the family.”

Lim, a vocal opposition figure in Cambodia, had long been under political pressure. His party, the CNRP, was dissolved ahead of the 2018 general election in a move widely condemned as undemocratic.

Ekkalak fled to neighbouring Cambodia shortly after the killing but was arrested the following day and extradited to Thailand.

The court, however, acquitted a second Thai defendant accused of helping the gunman flee the scene by driving him to the border, citing lack of evidence that he did not know of the crime.

Two additional Cambodian suspects, Ly Ratanaksmey and Pich Kimsrin, remain at large. Arrest warrants were issued for both in January, but they are believed to have escaped Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

The victim’s family has urged Thai police to intensify efforts to locate and apprehend the fugitives.

“We want justice. The case is not yet closed.”

Nadthasiri said that Lim’s murder was politically motivated.

While Thai police have not publicly linked the killing to politics, the high-profile nature of the victim and his opposition background has raised serious concerns among rights groups and the Cambodian diaspora.

Ekkalak is currently being held in a Bangkok prison, where he will serve his life sentence unless further appeals are filed.