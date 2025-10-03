Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder

Victim’s family seeks justice as accomplices remain at large

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
71 1 minute read
Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of BBC News

A Thai court sentenced a former marine to life in prison for murdering a Cambodian ex-MP in Bangkok, following his arrest shortly after the killing.

The suspect, 41 year old Ekkalak Paenoi, was convicted of premeditated murder for the cold-blooded shooting of 74 year old Lim Kimya, a dual Cambodian-French citizen and former member of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP). The killing took place in Bangkok’s historic quarter, just hours after Lim arrived in the city with his wife and brother.

Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder | News by Thaiger
Photo of Ekkalak Paenoi courtesy of Radio Free Asia

The Criminal Court initially handed down the death penalty but commuted it to life imprisonment due to Ekkalak’s confession, according to Nadthasiri Bergman, the lawyer representing Lim’s widow.

“The court ruled he was guilty of premeditated murder and firearms offences. He was ordered to pay 1.79 million baht in compensation to the family.”

Lim, a vocal opposition figure in Cambodia, had long been under political pressure. His party, the CNRP, was dissolved ahead of the 2018 general election in a move widely condemned as undemocratic.

Ekkalak fled to neighbouring Cambodia shortly after the killing but was arrested the following day and extradited to Thailand.

The court, however, acquitted a second Thai defendant accused of helping the gunman flee the scene by driving him to the border, citing lack of evidence that he did not know of the crime.

Related Articles
Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder | News by Thaiger
Photo of Nadthasiri Bergman courtesy of Bangkok Post

Two additional Cambodian suspects, Ly Ratanaksmey and Pich Kimsrin, remain at large. Arrest warrants were issued for both in January, but they are believed to have escaped Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

The victim’s family has urged Thai police to intensify efforts to locate and apprehend the fugitives.

“We want justice. The case is not yet closed.”

Nadthasiri said that Lim’s murder was politically motivated.

While Thai police have not publicly linked the killing to politics, the high-profile nature of the victim and his opposition background has raised serious concerns among rights groups and the Cambodian diaspora.

Ekkalak is currently being held in a Bangkok prison, where he will serve his life sentence unless further appeals are filed.

Latest Thailand News
2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader’s home

4 seconds ago
Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder | Thaiger Crime News

Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder

9 minutes ago
Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin | Thaiger Finance

Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin

20 minutes ago
Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims

54 minutes ago
The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season | Thaiger Events

The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season

58 minutes ago
Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht

1 hour ago
Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check

1 hour ago
The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea | Thaiger Phuket Travel

The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea

1 hour ago
Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom

2 hours ago
Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video)

2 hours ago
British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post | Thaiger South Thailand News

British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post

2 hours ago
Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn

3 hours ago
Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography | Thaiger Thailand News

Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography

3 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin’s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel

3 hours ago
Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket

3 hours ago
Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme

4 hours ago
Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother | Thaiger Thailand News

Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother

4 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man’s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha

5 hours ago
China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms | Thaiger Politics News

China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms

5 hours ago
Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting

6 hours ago
CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket

6 hours ago
Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid

6 hours ago
Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown | Thaiger Crime News

Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown

6 hours ago
Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.