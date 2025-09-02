Chon Buri man claims ghost attack after convulsions at camp

Unexplained symptom prompts calls for closer health checks

Bright Choomanee
September 2, 2025
Chon Buri man claims ghost attack after convulsions at camp
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Rescue workers were left puzzled after responding to a report of a man experiencing convulsions at a construction camp in Phan Thong district, Chon Buri.

Upon arrival, they found the man, who seemed to have improved, claiming that a ghost was trying to strangle him. The incident occurred at 11 pm yesterday, September 1, and the man was subsequently taken to Phan Thong Hospital on September 2 for further treatment.

Upon reaching the scene, rescue workers discovered a 35 year old man, identified as Jirasak Photichalang, in a state of agitation. Relatives were attempting to restrain him, as he was shouting about being strangled by a ghost.

Despite attempts to calm him, he remained agitated, prompting the rescue team to contact Phan Thong Police Station for assistance.

The police arrived and engaged in discussions with the man’s relatives before approaching him. Although he appeared calmer, he continued to express fears about being pursued by a ghost.

It took some time for the police to pacify him, after which they instructed the rescue team to transfer him to the hospital to prevent potential health risks, such as loss of consciousness.

Jirasak, a rescue worker, explained that they responded to the report of a person having convulsions. However, upon arrival, it was evident that the patient was not suffering from a seizure but was instead in a state of hysteria. Relatives assisted in restraining the man while the police were called.

During discussions with the man’s relatives, it was revealed that he had never exhibited such behaviour before and had not consumed a significant amount of alcohol, reported KhaoSod.

Despite his claims of being attacked by a supernatural entity, the rescue worker noted that it was likely not the case, attributing it to people’s beliefs. The man was subsequently taken to Phan Thong Hospital for additional care.

Chon Buri man claims ghost attack after convulsions at camp | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

