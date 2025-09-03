Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

A Thai man sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a wild bull in a pineapple plantation in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan yesterday, September 2.

The community leader, Arunchai Sommit, contacted the Luang Phor Nai Kuti Wat Kui Buri Rescue Foundation to transport the injured man, 64 year old Somsak, from the pineapple plantation in the Kui Buri district to the hospital.

Arunchai told Channel 7 that the rescue van met the injured man en route, as locals had already begun transporting him out of the plantation in a pickup truck. Somsak was transferred to the rescue van, where he received first aid before being taken to the hospital.

According to the media, Somsak worked as a caretaker at the plantation and was attacked by a wild bull while on duty. He was pierced in the chest by the bull’s horn, causing a 10-centimetre wound. The injury, described as the size of a teenager’s fist, also tore his lung.

Due to the severity of his condition, Somsak was later transferred from Kui Buri Hospital to the larger Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital.

A Thai woman who assisted Somsak, identified as Somporn, told Channel 7 that she and her husband were about to leave home to tend their plantation when Somsak’s colleague approached them for help. Somporn then contacted the community leader, who called the rescue team.

She said she rushed to the scene and found Somsak lying on the ground with a severe bleeding wound to his chest. The bull was no longer present in the area at the time.

Somporn added that locals often had to stay in their plantations at night or hire guards, as wild animals frequently entered to damage crops. She expressed hope that the relevant government departments would address the issue.

She also highlighted the community’s lack of mobile phone signal, which made it difficult to call for help during emergencies such as this case. She hoped Somsak’s ordeal would prompt local government officials to resolve these urgent issues.

No update on Somsak’s current health condition has yet been made public.