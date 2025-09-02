Message alert: LINE Thailand slashes unsend time to just 1 hour

That panicked rush to delete that embarrassing drunk text or accidental chat with your ex is about to get a whole lot more stressful.

LINE, one of Thailand’s most popular messaging apps, is slashing its message cancellation window from 24 hours to just one hour. The change will be gradually rolled out starting at the end of October, according to a post from the official LINE Thailand Facebook page.

The platform confirmed the update in a statement to users:

“Dear LINE users, we will adjust the cancellation period of the Cancel Message feature as follows to suit the usage patterns of all users better. Before the change: Messages can be cancelled within 24 hours after sending. After the change: Messages can be cancelled within 1 hour after sending.”

The feature, widely relied upon by overthinkers, secret-spillers, and those suffering instant regret, has allowed users to “Unsend” messages up to 24 hours after hitting send since 2017. That seven-year cushion is now being reduced to a strict 60-minute window.

LINE’s current “Unsend” function allows users to tap and hold on a message, then select “Unsend message,” removing it from both the sender’s and recipient’s chat history. A small notice appears saying “You Unsent a message,” a last line of defence for anyone who got cold feet after confessing their love, sending the wrong meme, or accidentally messaging the office group chat.

But from late October onwards, that safety net will shrink dramatically. The new one-hour limit means users will need to think fast, or live with the consequences.

The company says the change is based on “user behaviour patterns” and aims to improve the experience for everyone. No further technical details were provided, but the update is expected to be deployed gradually, according to KhaoSod and Thairath.

This move comes amid growing concerns about digital accountability and message transparency across global messaging platforms.

