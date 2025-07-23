Former contractor attacked at meditation centre in Pathum Thani

Remote sanctuary becomes scene of sudden brutality

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Former contractor attacked at meditation centre in Pathum Thani | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A former aluminium contractor was seriously injured after being attacked in his tent at a meditation centre in Pathum Thani.

Police are actively searching for the suspect, who fled the scene. The incident occurred at 1.20am today, July 23, at the Chun Jie Association in Mueang Pathum Thani district.

The police and emergency services arrived promptly at the scene, located 500 metres from Kanchanaphisek Road No. 9. The four-storey building was where 54 year old contractor, Preecha, was found covered in blood on the fourth floor.

He sustained multiple stab wounds to his left and right shoulders, wrists, and a serious head injury. After receiving first aid from rescue workers, Preecha was transported to Bangpakok-Rangsit 2 Hospital for further treatment.

The investigation revealed that Preecha was staying in a tent on the fourth floor of the building, which was found torn and bloodstained. Blood trails led to where he awaited assistance near the stairs.

Preecha recounted that while he was sleeping, a man in concealing attire with a covered face opened his tent and attacked him with a knife before fleeing. There were two other people sleeping nearby, and Preecha claimed to have no known enemies.

He mentioned previous financial issues, including borrowing and repaying loans, and speculated that former business dealings might have led to the attack.

Related Articles

Suwat, a 38 year old contractor who was in another tent, reported hearing loud noises and thought Preecha was having a nightmare.

Upon investigating, he saw a person with a covered head running down the stairs. Suwat could not identify the attacker. Preecha had been working and residing at the association for over a year, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation team from Khlong Luang Police Station is examining the area, focusing on how the assailant entered and escaped, given the centre’s high 3-metre walls.

They are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect, aiming to understand the motive behind the attack, which was not aimed at robbery.

