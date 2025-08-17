Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri

Terrified resident seeks help as armed gang wreaks havoc

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
70 1 minute read
Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the Banglamung district of Chon Buri, a 42 year old woman named Sutharat Deejaivong has reached out to the media for assistance after her home was allegedly attacked by more than 20 teenagers armed with guns and ping-pong bombs.

The attack resulted in property damage and forced her family to flee in fear. Despite having filed a police report, there has been no progress in the case, leaving Sutharat and her family in distress.

The incident began on June 17 when Sutharat’s daughter had a disagreement with a group of teenagers she knew. This dispute escalated into a violent confrontation outside their home, where a male teenager attempted to assault her daughter.

The situation became chaotic when the daughter’s boyfriend intervened, leading to a physical fight. Both parties then filed complaints with the police.

The tensions escalated further on July 7 around 11pm, when 20 to 30 motorbikes carrying the same group of teenagers arrived at Sutharat’s home. The group threw ping-pong bombs, causing damage to the family’s car and other property. When Sutharat tried to investigate the commotion, the teenagers brandished a firearm, forcing her to retreat in fear.

Sutharat reported this attack to the Banglamung police, but more than a month later, there has been no progress. She expressed concerns that influential figures might be protecting the attackers and hindering the investigation.

“We’re too scared to stay in that house anymore. My entire family had to relocate to avoid further attacks,” she said, urging the police to expedite the case and ensure justice to prevent any further incidents.

Related Articles

The lack of progress has left the family living in fear, with Sutharat pleading for the police to take action to address the violence and protect her family, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, three Thai teenagers have been taken into custody by police in Lampang province for allegedly setting a disabled dog on fire inside a temple bathroom.

Latest Thailand News
Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road

16 seconds ago
Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri

12 minutes ago
Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri

21 minutes ago
Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks

30 minutes ago
Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces

40 minutes ago
Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025

18 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani

18 hours ago
Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy

19 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews

19 hours ago
MPs approve 2026 education budget, but some are sceptic | Thaiger Politics News

MPs approve 2026 education budget, but some are sceptic

20 hours ago
Karon Municipality ordered to clear Kata Beach chairs in 15 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Karon Municipality ordered to clear Kata Beach chairs in 15 days

20 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub raided, 328 detained in Huai Khwang operation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub raided, 328 detained in Huai Khwang operation

21 hours ago
High-speed racing crash on expressway causes hefty pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

High-speed racing crash on expressway causes hefty pile up

22 hours ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching Ottawa Convention with landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching Ottawa Convention with landmines

22 hours ago
Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth

23 hours ago
Thailand allows drone operations from August 16 to 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand allows drone operations from August 16 to 31

23 hours ago
Two Thai police officers arrested in major drug network crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Thai police officers arrested in major drug network crackdown

24 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party opposes 2026 budget bill over economic concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party opposes 2026 budget bill over economic concerns

1 day ago
AirAsia flight lands at Gimpo due to turbulence, not error (update) | Thaiger Aviation News

AirAsia flight lands at Gimpo due to turbulence, not error (update)

1 day ago
Heavy rain alert in Thailand: 80% of regions under threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain alert in Thailand: 80% of regions under threat

1 day ago
Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation

2 days ago
3 teenagers arrested for burning disabled dog in Lampang temple | Thaiger Thailand News

3 teenagers arrested for burning disabled dog in Lampang temple

2 days ago
Udon Thani lottery thief returns stolen tickets and begs for forgiveness | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani lottery thief returns stolen tickets and begs for forgiveness

2 days ago
Phuket bar raid uncovers underage trafficking, three arrested | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bar raid uncovers underage trafficking, three arrested

2 days ago
Phuket district chief addresses viral altercation over rental motorcycle dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket district chief addresses viral altercation over rental motorcycle dispute

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
70 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x