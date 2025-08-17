Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri

In the Banglamung district of Chon Buri, a 42 year old woman named Sutharat Deejaivong has reached out to the media for assistance after her home was allegedly attacked by more than 20 teenagers armed with guns and ping-pong bombs.

The attack resulted in property damage and forced her family to flee in fear. Despite having filed a police report, there has been no progress in the case, leaving Sutharat and her family in distress.

The incident began on June 17 when Sutharat’s daughter had a disagreement with a group of teenagers she knew. This dispute escalated into a violent confrontation outside their home, where a male teenager attempted to assault her daughter.

The situation became chaotic when the daughter’s boyfriend intervened, leading to a physical fight. Both parties then filed complaints with the police.

The tensions escalated further on July 7 around 11pm, when 20 to 30 motorbikes carrying the same group of teenagers arrived at Sutharat’s home. The group threw ping-pong bombs, causing damage to the family’s car and other property. When Sutharat tried to investigate the commotion, the teenagers brandished a firearm, forcing her to retreat in fear.

Sutharat reported this attack to the Banglamung police, but more than a month later, there has been no progress. She expressed concerns that influential figures might be protecting the attackers and hindering the investigation.

“We’re too scared to stay in that house anymore. My entire family had to relocate to avoid further attacks,” she said, urging the police to expedite the case and ensure justice to prevent any further incidents.

The lack of progress has left the family living in fear, with Sutharat pleading for the police to take action to address the violence and protect her family, reported The Pattaya News.

