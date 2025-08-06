Gunman pursued after fatal M16 shooting in Narathiwat

Manhunt underway as burst of gunfire leaves one dead

In Narathiwat province, police are pursuing a gunman who fatally shot a 50 year old man with an M16 rifle on August 4. The incident, occurring at 3.35pm, also resulted in another person sustaining injuries. Thirty-two shell casings were found at the scene.

Police Colonel Prayong Khotrasa, Deputy Commander of Narathiwat Provincial Police, alongside Police Colonel Suppachart Na Phatthalung, Chief of Ra-ngae Police Station, and officials from the explosive ordnance disposal unit, conducted a thorough investigation at the site.

The victim, Amram Awagiji from Narathiwat, was shot in the head and torso and died at the scene. Mahama Robi Hayima, a 60 year old local, was injured by stray bullets, sustaining wounds to both ankles.

The investigation revealed that the shooting took place in front of a house in Machinang subdistrict, Ra-ngae district. Blood traces were found leading to a wooden platform in a nearby fruit orchard, approximately 50 metres from the house. Officers collected the 32 M16 shell casings found there as evidence.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that before the shooting, the victim and the assailant were engaged in a conversation at the wooden platform within the orchard. The discussion escalated, and the gunman opened fire with an M16 rifle.

Awagiji attempted to flee towards the village road, but the assailant pursued and continued shooting, ultimately causing fatal injuries. During the shooting, Mahama Robi Hayima, who was emerging from a nearby shop, was injured by stray bullets.

Initial investigations suggest a personal conflict as the motive behind the attack. Police are continuing to investigate to uncover the full details and are actively pursuing the suspect to ensure they face legal consequences, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire on locals dining outdoors in Narathiwat province yesterday, injuring several people.

The incident occurred around 7.15pm on April 20 at a residence in Waeng district. Officers from Waeng Police Station, along with emergency responders from Waeng Hospital, rushed to the scene. While multiple people were hurt, no fatalities were reported.

