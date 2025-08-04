Cambodian attack leaves Surin hospital with 45 million baht damage

Today, August 4, the Ministry of Public Health reported that the Panom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province sustained significant damage, estimated at over 45 million baht, following an attack by Cambodian military forces.

The inspection, conducted by the Surin Provincial Public Health Office on August 2, revealed extensive damage to the hospital’s infrastructure, suggesting that four buildings might need to be rebuilt due to structural damage.

The ministry revised its initial damage estimate from 3,350,000 baht (US$103,170), which was based on photographs taken when on-site inspections were not possible, to a new estimate of 45,050,000 baht (US$1.38 million).

The detailed assessment lists the damages as follows: the Phumipat Building and the Kwanphumin Building each suffered damage amounting to 7 million baht (US$215,625), while the Luang Ta Rod Building incurred damages of 15 million baht (US$462,050), reported KhaoSod.

A three-storey nurses’ dormitory also sustained damage valued at 15 million baht (US$462,110). Additional damages included the restroom roof at 300,000 baht (US$9,240), a security post at 150,000 baht (US$4,620), the hospital’s front exit sign at 200,000 baht (US$6,160), the roof in front of the Kwanphumin Building at 200,000 baht (US$6,160), and the roof of the car park beside the nurses’ dormitory at 200,000 baht (US$6,160).

In similar news, Thai Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin announced that Cambodian artillery strikes have inflicted damage on Thai medical facilities totalling over 285 million baht, with Surin province’s Panom Dong Rak Hospital bearing the brunt.

Reconstruction efforts are expected to span several years. As of now, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not replied to an official letter sent on July 29.

Addressing the escalating Thai-Cambodian border conflict, Somsak stressed the ministry’s commitment to public well-being—covering hygiene, healthcare services, and psychological support. More than 600 teams, including mobile units for stroke and kidney patients, have been deployed in response.