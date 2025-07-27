Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets

On July 27, Cambodian military forces fired BM-21 multiple rocket launchers targeting Prasat Ta Muen Thom, causing significant damage to the ancient site. The action has been widely condemned as an unacceptable attack on cultural heritage.

The Army Military Force – Reserve page shared images and messages online, highlighting the gravity of the situation. They reported that the Cambodian army used heavy artillery against the historical site and the nearby areas of Prasat Ta Muen and Chong An Ma, which Thailand had recently secured.

The incident has sparked outrage among Thai citizens, many of whom expressed their disapproval and frustration through social media comments. The attack on the ancient site has intensified existing tensions, with locals questioning Cambodia’s intentions.

Comments reflected disappointment, suggesting that while Cambodia desires the temple, they appear unconcerned about its preservation during conflicts.

The damage inflicted by the rockets has raised concerns about the potential classification of the incident as a war crime, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Thailand and Cambodia engaged in a third straight day of intense artillery exchanges, leaving at least 33 dead and forcing the evacuation of more than 150,000 people from the disputed border region.

For the first time, the conflict spread to the coastal area of Trat province, where the two countries’ borders meet near the Gulf of Thailand, roughly 250 kilometres from the main battleground.

Reporters from AFP stationed in Samraong, Cambodia, close to the heart of the conflict, confirmed the sounds of artillery fire on the afternoon of July 26. Meanwhile, a Thai resident sheltering in a bunker in Sisaket province, about 10 kilometers from the border, shared hopes that the violence would soon come to an end.

Cambodia has alleged that Thailand expanded its military operations beyond designated combat zones, striking schools, temples, and residential areas.