Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets

Historic landmark suffers heavy damage amid cross-border conflict

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee30 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2025
128 1 minute read
Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Army Military Force - สำรอง Facebook

On July 27, Cambodian military forces fired BM-21 multiple rocket launchers targeting Prasat Ta Muen Thom, causing significant damage to the ancient site. The action has been widely condemned as an unacceptable attack on cultural heritage.

The Army Military Force – Reserve page shared images and messages online, highlighting the gravity of the situation. They reported that the Cambodian army used heavy artillery against the historical site and the nearby areas of Prasat Ta Muen and Chong An Ma, which Thailand had recently secured.

The incident has sparked outrage among Thai citizens, many of whom expressed their disapproval and frustration through social media comments. The attack on the ancient site has intensified existing tensions, with locals questioning Cambodia’s intentions.

Comments reflected disappointment, suggesting that while Cambodia desires the temple, they appear unconcerned about its preservation during conflicts.

The damage inflicted by the rockets has raised concerns about the potential classification of the incident as a war crime, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Thailand and Cambodia engaged in a third straight day of intense artillery exchanges, leaving at least 33 dead and forcing the evacuation of more than 150,000 people from the disputed border region.

Related Articles

For the first time, the conflict spread to the coastal area of Trat province, where the two countries’ borders meet near the Gulf of Thailand, roughly 250 kilometres from the main battleground.

Reporters from AFP stationed in Samraong, Cambodia, close to the heart of the conflict, confirmed the sounds of artillery fire on the afternoon of July 26. Meanwhile, a Thai resident sheltering in a bunker in Sisaket province, about 10 kilometers from the border, shared hopes that the violence would soon come to an end.

Cambodia has alleged that Thailand expanded its military operations beyond designated combat zones, striking schools, temples, and residential areas.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists

15 minutes ago
Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets

30 minutes ago
Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek halted amid border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek halted amid border tensions

46 minutes ago
Thailand faces drought risk by 2026 amid ongoing flooding concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand faces drought risk by 2026 amid ongoing flooding concerns

59 minutes ago
Phuket invests 50 million baht in underpass lighting upgrades | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket invests 50 million baht in underpass lighting upgrades

1 hour ago
Escalating Thailand-Cambodia conflict prompts mass evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Escalating Thailand-Cambodia conflict prompts mass evacuation

1 hour ago
Thai policemen injured by Cambodian mortar fire in Sisaket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai policemen injured by Cambodian mortar fire in Sisaket

2 hours ago
Artillery fire damages homes in Ubon Ratchathani, causes alarm | Thaiger Thailand News

Artillery fire damages homes in Ubon Ratchathani, causes alarm

2 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest two men in 434kg meth bust | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest two men in 434kg meth bust

2 hours ago
Thailand launches 24-hour cyber unit amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches 24-hour cyber unit amid Cambodia border tensions

2 hours ago
Fire at Bangchak Oil Refinery contained after explosion | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fire at Bangchak Oil Refinery contained after explosion

2 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia clash leaves 33 dead, displacing 150,000 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia clash leaves 33 dead, displacing 150,000

3 hours ago
Topless woman rescued on Pattaya street in distress drama | Thaiger Pattaya News

Topless woman rescued on Pattaya street in distress drama

21 hours ago
Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes

21 hours ago
Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo

21 hours ago
Rayong visa scam busted as 34 illegal workers nabbed on site | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong visa scam busted as 34 illegal workers nabbed on site

22 hours ago
Artists flock to Phuket for Asia’s biggest sketch fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Artists flock to Phuket for Asia’s biggest sketch fest

22 hours ago
Flights scrambled as Thai travellers flee Cambodia chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

Flights scrambled as Thai travellers flee Cambodia chaos

23 hours ago
Thai govt unleashes 87 billion baht to jolt economy | Thaiger Business News

Thai govt unleashes 87 billion baht to jolt economy

24 hours ago
Bangkok drug bust: 27 arrested in police raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok drug bust: 27 arrested in police raid

1 day ago
Weed stench driving tourists away, claims Phuket MP | Thaiger Phuket News

Weed stench driving tourists away, claims Phuket MP

1 day ago
Top cop’s Mercedes goes up in flames in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Top cop’s Mercedes goes up in flames in Pattaya

1 day ago
Cambodia urges ceasefire in Thailand border standoff | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia urges ceasefire in Thailand border standoff

1 day ago
Thailand evacuates 100,000 amid Cambodia border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand evacuates 100,000 amid Cambodia border clashes

1 day ago
Thai king steps in as Thai-Cambodia border erupts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai king steps in as Thai-Cambodia border erupts

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee30 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2025
128 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x