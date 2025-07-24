Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling

Thailand issued a scathing rebuke of Cambodia, calling on the international community to condemn what it describes as a “war-thirsty” and “inhumane” act of aggression following a series of deadly artillery strikes near the Thai-Cambodian border.

At a press conference held at Government House at 12.30pm today, July 24, Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap confirmed that Cambodia had fired first, using heavy weapons against both military and civilian targets.

“There is clear evidence that Cambodian forces initiated the attack,” said Jirayu. “They showed no regard for civilian lives, targeting homes and hospitals. It is a direct violation of international humanitarian standards.”

According to Thai government officials, Cambodian troops launched artillery shells using BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and RPGs, with the assault affecting multiple areas, including Phanom Dong Rak district in Surin province.

The shelling caused widespread devastation, leaving several civilians dead and many more injured, including a five year old child who remains in critical condition.

Reports indicate that the bombardment struck Thai civilian houses and a hospital, with shrapnel tearing through rooftops and emergency rooms. Emergency services and army personnel have since evacuated residents from vulnerable areas, relocating them to safer zones.

Officials also revealed that the incident began with the Cambodian military flying drones into Thai airspace earlier in the day—an alleged act of provocation that preceded the use of heavy artillery.

The Royal Thai Army submitted verified intelligence and battlefield reports to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), detailing a pattern of provocative behaviour by Cambodian forces dating back to the beginning of the year, KhaoSod reports.

Jirayu called on all “civilised nations” to speak out against Cambodia’s actions, urging global powers to denounce the indiscriminate violence and support efforts to uphold human rights in the region.

“This was not just an attack on Thailand,” he said. “It was an attack on international law, human decency, and the safety of innocent people.”

As tensions mount, Thai security forces remain on high alert, with defence units deployed along the border in anticipation of further escalations.