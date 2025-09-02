Korat Zoo celebrates birth of rare and endangered baby serow

Tiny calf named after fighter jet Gripen as remembrance to heroes in border clashes

September 2, 2025
Korat Zoo celebrates birth of rare and endangered baby serow | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สวนสัตว์นครราชสีมา KORAT ZOO

Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, better known as Korat Zoo, welcomed a new member, a baby serow, marking the successful breeding of this rare and endangered species.

The zoo’s director, Thanachon Kensing, announced the news, revealing that the calf, whose sex has not yet been determined, was born on August 26 to its mother, Chomphu (meaning rose apple in Thai), and father, A-ngoon (meaning grape in Thai).

Both mother and calf are reported to be in good health. The newborn has been named “Gripen”, inspired by the Swedish fighter aircraft frequently mentioned during past border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

With its large, round eyes and playful nature, the baby serow has already captured the hearts of visitors. Zoo officials encourage tourists not to miss the chance to see the serow family when visiting Korat Zoo.

The serow is one of 21 protected wildlife species in Thailand. Belonging to the same family as goats and antelopes, it closely resembles a mountain goat and is renowned for its exceptional climbing ability, often described as a true rock-climbing expert of the wild.

Korat Zoo new animal
Photo via Facebook/ สวนสัตว์นครราชสีมา KORAT ZOO

Serows typically reach breeding age at around two to three years. Their mating season usually falls between November and December, with a gestation period of seven to eight months.

Mothers usually give birth to a single calf, although twins do occasionally occur. Newborns are able to stand and follow their mothers shortly after birth, an essential survival trait in the wild where predators pose an immediate threat.

Related Articles
baby serow Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo
Photo via Facebook/ สวนสัตว์นครราชสีมา KORAT ZOO

This birth follows other recent arrivals at the zoo. On June 10, three Bengal tiger cubs named Khao Too, Khao Suay, and Khao Mao were born, and on August 15, a Patagonian mara mother gave birth to 12 babies. The Patagonian mara is considered the world’s third-largest rodent, after the capybara and the beaver.

Korat Zoo is located in the Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, approximately a four to five-hour drive from central Bangkok. The zoo is open daily from 8am to 5pm.

September 2, 2025
