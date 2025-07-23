Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident

A father’s morning routine turned into an unimaginable nightmare after he accidentally reversed over his baby daughter, killing her instantly.

The heartbreaking incident unfolded yesterday, July 22, at a home in Phutthaisong district, Buriram province, as 37 year old air conditioning technician Yothin was leaving for work.

What began as a normal day – loading his truck and preparing to drop his son at school – ended in horror when his one year and two month old daughter slipped behind the reversing vehicle unnoticed.

Police Lieutenant Chamras Suebsamran, deputy inspector at Phutthaisong Police Station, confirmed receiving a report from Phutthaisong Hospital about the child’s death caused by a vehicle. Officers rushed to the hospital, where they found the little girl’s body bearing tyre marks on her face and bruises across her body.

“The child was brought in by her father, who was in a state of severe shock,” hospital staff confirmed.

According to 50 year old Kesorn, a relative of the family, Yothin had been preparing for his usual commute. Each morning, he would load tools into his pickup truck before taking his four year old son to school and heading to work.

Kesorn explained that the young girl had toddled behind the truck unnoticed just as Yothin began reversing. The tragic accident happened in a matter of seconds.

“After he hit her, he picked her up and rushed her to the hospital,” Kesorn said. “He was completely devastated. Her grandmother, who was at home, also went into shock upon hearing the news.”

When doctors confirmed the child’s death, Yothin reportedly collapsed in grief and was unable to remain at the hospital.

Officers are continuing their investigation, though foul play is not suspected at this time. Police have treated the matter as a devastating domestic accident, reported KhaoSod.

Neighbours expressed sympathy for the shattered family, describing Yothin as a devoted father and hard worker.

In a related story, another tragic incident involving a child occurred earlier this year in Buriram when a toddler drowned in a backyard pond while family members were inside preparing lunch.

Police remind parents to take extra precautions when operating vehicles around small children, whose presence can be difficult to detect in mirrors or reverse cameras.