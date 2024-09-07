Belgian tourist missing near Mae Yen Waterfall in Mae Hong Son

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 13:45, 07 September 2024| Updated: 13:51, 07 September 2024
A Belgian tourist has gone missing near the Mae Yen Waterfall in Pai district, Mae Hong Son province. Police discovered her abandoned bicycle on the path leading to the waterfall and have been searching for her since yesterday morning.

The 28 year old Belgian national, Chloe Ferrani, was last seen leaving her accommodation with her bicycle, which was later found near the entrance to the Mae Yen Waterfall in Mae Hi subdistrict, Pai district. The report of her disappearance was received by the local police early yesterday morning, September 6, prompting an immediate search operation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suwit Boonyapen of the Mae Hong Son Tourist Police stated that multiple agencies, including the Pai District Administration, Pai Police Station, Pai Samakkhi Rescue Unit, Mae Hi Subdistrict Administrative Organisation’s rescue team, Pai Enduro Team, and soldiers from the 7th Infantry Regiment, have joined forces to search the area thoroughly.

Local village heads and residents have been asked to provide any information or clues that might assist in locating the missing tourist.

The search team found Ferrani’s bicycle abandoned at the trailhead to the Mae Yen Waterfall yesterday afternoon. Despite heavy rain and rapidly rising water levels making the terrain difficult to navigate, the search continued until 10.15pm. At that point, the adverse weather conditions forced the team to suspend the search temporarily.

“We are doing everything in our power to find her. The weather conditions have been challenging, but we will continue our efforts today.”

The search operation resumed today, withn the rescue team hoping for better weather conditions to aid their efforts. The local community, deeply concerned about Ferrani’s safety, has remained vigilant and cooperative in the search, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a tragic incident unfolded when an elderly woman was found dead in a car after going missing from her home. The discovery was made by the car’s owner, who was alerted by a foul smell. Police investigated the scene.

