Fisherman survives four days at sea off Satun

A fisherman miraculously survived after floating in the sea off Satun in southern Thailand for four days. Despite exhausting his strength, he managed to stay alive by drinking from a floating bottle of sugarcane juice. His incredible ordeal concluded when waves carried him to Bulon Mai Phai Island.

News emerged yesterday, September 6, of the incredible survival of Suntorn Khaosom, a fisherman who fell overboard from the fishing vessel L. Chai Navy on September 3. The incident occurred approximately 10 nautical miles off the coast of Satun province. Despite the owner of the vessel alerting various search and rescue units, Suntorn remained missing until Thursday, September 5.

The Third Naval Area Command was informed by officials from the Bulon Mai Phai National Park that Suntorn had been found on Bulon Mai Phai Island. The command then dispatched a team from Koh Lipe to retrieve him and bring him back to the mainland at La-ngu Station. Suntorn’s family, overwhelmed with joy and relief, awaited his return.

Suntorn described his ordeal, explaining that after falling into the water, he saw the boat sailing away. He tried to swim towards it and called out to his friends, but no one heard him. He decided to float to conserve energy amidst the strong waves and wind. As time passed, his exhaustion grew. To lighten his load and make floating easier, he removed all his clothes.

By Tuesday evening, September 3, Suntorn felt increasingly despondent and hopeless. He thought of the sacred image of Luang Por Wat Ban Laem that he always wore around his neck. He prayed for survival, promising to become a monk for seven days if he made it through.

Lifesaving sugarcane

By Wednesday morning, Suntorn’s strength was nearly depleted. The scorching sun intensified his thirst. In what he described as a miracle, a bottle of sugarcane juice floated by. Suntorn grabbed it and drank to quench his thirst and stave off hunger, which helped him survive another day.

By the evening, another miracle occurred as the wind and waves carried him towards Bulon Mai Phai Island in Satun province. Upon reaching the island, Suntorn explored the area and found officials from the Bulon Mai Phai National Park. He sought their help, leading to the Third Naval Area Command sending a team from Koh Lipe to rescue him.

Suntorn’s family expressed immense gratitude and astonishment at his safe return, likening his survival to a miracle after floating in the sea for four days amidst strong waves and wind, reported KhaoSod.