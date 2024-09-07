Bangkok woman arrested for Australia vineyard job scam

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai woman was arrested at a prominent shopping mall in Phasi Charoen, Bangkok for allegedly defrauding over 30 individuals by promising them lucrative jobs in Australian vineyards. The job seekers were charged between 120,000 and 170,000 baht each but were never sent to Australia.

Police Major General Montri Teskan led the operation, ordering Police Colonel Wiwat Jitsophakul to apprehend 31 year old Pachareeya under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on May 20, 2015. The charges include fraudulent or deceitful conduct by making false statements to obtain property and colluding to send people to work abroad without permission through deception.

Back in 2015, several victims reported the scam to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) after being swindled out of significant sums. The victims were promised jobs in Australian vineyards with salaries of up to 50,000 baht per month, but the promises never materialised. Upon receiving the complaints, investigators gathered evidence and obtained arrest warrants for three individuals involved in the scheme.

Police later discovered that Pachareeya had fled the country in 2015 and had not re-entered Thailand through official channels. However, recent intelligence indicated that she had returned to the country through an unofficial route and was currently employed at a shopping mall in Phasi Charoen. This led to her capture at a product exhibition booth within the mall.

During questioning, Pachareeya denied the accusations, claiming that she had lent her bank account to a friend who used it to receive money from the victims. She asserted that she was unaware of the fraudulent activities. Police, however, proceeded to transfer her to the CSD’s third investigative unit for further prosecution.

The investigation revealed that the victims had been deceived into paying substantial fees under the pretense of securing employment in Australia. The fraudulent job placements promised high salaries and appealing working conditions, which lured many into the scheme. Upon failing to deliver the promised jobs, the agents vanished, leaving the victims with no recourse.

Police are continuing their efforts to track down the remaining suspects involved in the scam, reported KhaoSod.

