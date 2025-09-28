MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

Surveillance footage captures shocking moment in Chiang Mai

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)12 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
2,514 1 minute read
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A red MG sedan crashed into a popular Mala shop in Chang Phueak, Chiang Mai district, narrowly missing two foreign tourists and other patrons. Police are investigating the incident that occurred yesterday, September 27.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the vehicle collided with the shop, where both local and international tourists were dining. The tourists fled in panic, with one foreign visitor narrowly escaping being run over.

Witnesses expressed shock at the close call, noting that while some customers’ vehicles were unharmed, others were grazed or struck.

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The foreign tourists, visibly shaken, checked themselves for injuries following the incident. Eyewitnesses recounted that a motorcycle owner, who had parked to use the washroom, avoided injury. The miraculous escape of the foreign tourists, who were seen in the footage being flung, was described as almost miraculous.

In similar news, a driver in Suphan Buri lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a supermarket, shattering glass doors and injuring both a customer and an employee in May. In Samut Prakan, panic spread after a sedan rammed into a bakery, narrowly missing a child and a staff member inside in March.

Meanwhile, in Chon Buri, a high-speed vehicle veered off the road and smashed into a furniture shop, causing heavy damage and nearly hitting the owner who was inside the premises at the time in July.

These repeated accidents underscore a growing concern over reckless driving in Thailand, which continues to put lives at risk in public spaces such as shops, markets, and restaurants.

Related Articles

The sudden loss of control, often linked to speeding, distracted driving, or negligence, has turned ordinary places into danger zones for unsuspecting residents, workers, and tourists.

The Chang Phueak police will continue to question the sedan’s owner to determine the cause of the crash and take further necessary actions, reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

7 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

9 hours ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

10 hours ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

10 hours ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

12 hours ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

12 hours ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

12 hours ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

12 hours ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

13 hours ago
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

14 hours ago
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger Crime News

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

1 day ago
Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party | Thaiger Crime News

Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

1 day ago
Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals | Thaiger Cannabis News

Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

1 day ago
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

1 day ago
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

1 day ago
Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’ | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’

1 day ago
Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps | Thaiger Business News

Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps

1 day ago
Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

2 days ago
Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

2 days ago
Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier

2 days ago
Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight

2 days ago
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

2 days ago
Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

2 days ago
Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead

2 days ago
&#8216;Eel of fortune&#8217; has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

‘Eel of fortune’ has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video)

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)12 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
2,514 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.