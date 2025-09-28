MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

A red MG sedan crashed into a popular Mala shop in Chang Phueak, Chiang Mai district, narrowly missing two foreign tourists and other patrons. Police are investigating the incident that occurred yesterday, September 27.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the vehicle collided with the shop, where both local and international tourists were dining. The tourists fled in panic, with one foreign visitor narrowly escaping being run over.

Witnesses expressed shock at the close call, noting that while some customers’ vehicles were unharmed, others were grazed or struck.

The foreign tourists, visibly shaken, checked themselves for injuries following the incident. Eyewitnesses recounted that a motorcycle owner, who had parked to use the washroom, avoided injury. The miraculous escape of the foreign tourists, who were seen in the footage being flung, was described as almost miraculous.

In similar news, a driver in Suphan Buri lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a supermarket, shattering glass doors and injuring both a customer and an employee in May. In Samut Prakan, panic spread after a sedan rammed into a bakery, narrowly missing a child and a staff member inside in March.

Meanwhile, in Chon Buri, a high-speed vehicle veered off the road and smashed into a furniture shop, causing heavy damage and nearly hitting the owner who was inside the premises at the time in July.

These repeated accidents underscore a growing concern over reckless driving in Thailand, which continues to put lives at risk in public spaces such as shops, markets, and restaurants.

The sudden loss of control, often linked to speeding, distracted driving, or negligence, has turned ordinary places into danger zones for unsuspecting residents, workers, and tourists.

The Chang Phueak police will continue to question the sedan’s owner to determine the cause of the crash and take further necessary actions, reported by KhaoSod.