Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri

Photo via Channel 8

Police arrested an Icelandic man yesterday, October 7, after he was caught drifting a rented pickup truck in Chon Buri.

Motorists shared videos of the reckless driving on social media, which attracted widespread attention from local media outlets. The pickup truck in the video was an orange Ford Raptor, and the driver was reported to be a foreign national.

In one video, the vehicle was seen drifting around the Bang Saen Roundabout during heavy rain. A second clip showed the driver drifting at the same location during the day, when traffic is more congested. A foreign passenger in a white T-shirt was seen leaning his head out of the vehicle during the stunt.

Another video showed the foreign driver drifting in the middle of an intersection.

Channel 8 reported that officers from Saen Suk Police Station discovered the pickup truck was a rental vehicle owned by a Thai woman whose name was not disclosed. The vehicle was confiscated, and the owner was summoned for questioning yesterday.

Icelandic pickup truck driver drifts on Chon Buri road
Photo via Facebook/ Sarayuth Bunrueng

The woman told police that the truck had been rented by her regular Icelandic client, who had been using the vehicle for over two years. She said she had never previously received any complaints about his driving.

She expressed disappointment upon seeing the footage, saying she discussed the matter with the man, who claimed that it was his friend who performed the drifting, not him.

Icelandic man car drifting Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ Sarayuth Bunrueng

Based on the information provided by the owner, police later arrested the Icelandic suspect at his accommodation in the province. Officers have not yet disclosed details regarding the charges or penalties he faces.

Car drift video leads to arrest of Icelandic driver
Photo via Facebook/ Sarayuth Bunrueng

According to previous reports, the Icelandic suspect may face a fine for violating Section 43(3) of the Land Transport Act by driving recklessly and dangerously.

The offence carries a fine of between 400 and 1,000 baht under the law, although the final amount may vary depending on the officers’ discretion.

In a similar case, a foreign driver was arrested in Phuket in early September after he was caught drifting a white pickup in the car park outside a convenience store in the Bang Tao.

In January, another similar case transpired when a Lithuanian man was arrested for drifting his BMW at an intersection in Chon Buri province. The Lithuanian driver reportedly faced a 12,000-baht fine for his offence.

