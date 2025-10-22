Soi Buakhao traffic revamp sees fresh signs and markings

Officials aim to boost road safety and city image with new project

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 22, 2025
60 1 minute read
Photo courtesy ofPattaya Sightseeing Tour

Pattaya City has launched a traffic upgrade project on Soi Buakhao to improve safety and traffic flow, with over 40% of the work now complete.

Yesterday, October 21, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet assigned Anuwat Thongkham, Director of the Sanitation Engineering Bureau, to lead a progress review meeting at Pattaya City Hall. The session included department heads, city officials, and representatives from SafeRoad Group Co., Ltd., the project’s main contractor.

The 60-day initiative, which began on October 1 and is set to finish by November 29, aims to improve traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and the city’s overall image as a secure destination for tourists and residents.

Pictures courtesy of PR Pattaya Facebook

The works include the application of 8,550 square metres of traffic markings, such as:

In addition, 118 mandatory traffic signs will be installed, including:

  • 50 No Parking on Odd Days signs

  • 50 No Parking on Even Days signs

  • 18 One-Way Traffic signs

The Pattaya News reported that the project targets Soi Buakhao, one of Pattaya’s busiest streets, filled with shops, street vendors, and heavy foot and vehicle traffic. Work is carried out daily from 5am to 12pm, depending on weather conditions.

Pattaya officials have apologised for any inconvenience caused and advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area during work hours or proceed with caution.

“This project is vital to maintaining road safety and creating a more orderly city environment.”

For inquiries, residents can contact the Traffic and Transportation Design Division at 038-253188 during working hours.

In similar news, Phuket is pressing ahead with plans to introduce AI-powered traffic lights at key intersections to ease congestion ahead of the upcoming High Season.

The initiative is part of a wider two-phase transport upgrade led by the Phuket Highways Department. The smart traffic signals will use artificial intelligence to adjust light timings in real time, helping to improve traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks across the island.

Soi Buakhao traffic revamp sees fresh signs and markings

