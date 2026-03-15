Motorcycle taxi rider suspected of public indecency in Songkhla

Police in Songkhla’s Sadao district have launched a search for a suspect after two women reported disturbing encounters with a man accused of performing indecent acts in public.

The incident was reported today, March 15, by 32 year old Nurhayati Salaemae, a resident of Samnak Kham subdistrict in Sadao district.

According to the complaint, the suspect was described as a tall, thin man with dark skin who wore a black face mask and rode a motorcycle while following the victim from the plant quarantine checkpoint area to Ban Phru Tiao.

The victim said the man allegedly engaged in public indecency while riding his motorcycle behind her. Her younger sister, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, recorded the incident on a mobile phone as evidence.

The two then quickly rode away while the suspect turned into Soi Khok Phae in Samnak Kham.

After the video circulated on social media, many users commented on the clip, with several claiming they had previously encountered a man with a similar appearance engaging in the same behaviour in the area.

Another resident, 42 year old Rodsathon Boonrit, said she encountered a man believed to be the same suspect while walking for exercise along a road in Soi Khok Phae.

The man was standing beside his motorcycle near an electricity pole and was allegedly performing an indecent act. She shouted at the man, prompting him to move behind the pole. She then used her phone to record a video before the suspect rode away.

However, she claimed the man returned shortly afterward and appeared to repeat the behaviour. Rodsathon added that the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs and urged police to track him down.

Nurhayati also warned women to be cautious when travelling, especially when alone, and called on police to apprehend the suspect.

Following the report, police coordinated with investigators to track down the suspect, later identified as A, who was working as a motorcycle taxi rider in Moo 7 of Samnak Kham subdistrict.

DailyNews reported that he was brought to Sadao Police Station for questioning to determine his motive, and an initial urine test found no traces of illegal drugs.

Residents in the area have urged authorities to take firm legal action, saying the behaviour has caused fear among locals, particularly women who travel or exercise alone.

Elsewhere, two foreign tourists were caught on camera engaging in a lewd act on a public street in Patong, Phuket, prompting online criticism and renewed debate over Thailand’s visa-free entry policy.