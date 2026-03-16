PTT fuel supply sufficient nationwide, OR CEO says

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 16, 2026, 10:36 AM
878 1 minute read
PTT fuel supply sufficient nationwide, OR CEO says | Thaiger
A gas station attendant fills the tank of a car in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, March 9, 2026. | Image via AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) has said fuel supplies remain sufficient at more than 2,400 PTT service stations nationwide, despite concerns linked to the prolonged unrest in the Middle East.

In a Facebook post on March 15, OR Chief Executive M.L. Peakthong Thongyai said the company is closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure the public continues to receive fuel services as widely as possible.

He said OR is distributing fuel through multiple logistics channels, including pipelines, shipping, road tankers and rail, supported by its oil depots and a nationwide network of more than 2,400 service stations.

Peakthong said the public can be confident there will be enough fuel available and that supplies will not run out.

However, Matichon claimed he noted that the sharp rise in fuel demand in recent days could mean some stations may temporarily be unable to sell certain products at specific times. He said this would be due to deliveries needing to wait for transport from OR’s depots.

He reiterated that fuel shortages are not expected and said OR is making every effort to manage the situation and reduce any impact as much as possible.

Peakthong thanked the public for their understanding and said the company will continue to monitor developments closely.

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PTT fuel supply sufficient nationwide, OR CEO says | News by Thaiger
Vehicles lined up to fill up at a petrol station in Yangon, Myanmar | Image via AP Photo

Concurrently, the government has warned the public to watch for online scammers pushing fake “free fuel coupon” offers and discount links that can lead to bank-account theft.

Deputy government spokeswoman Lallida Pherdvivatana said the Anti-Online Crime Centre (AOC 1441) issued an alert about messages spread via SMS, social media and advertisements that impersonate petrol stations or well-known brands, often using urgent phrases such as “Claim your 500-baht free fuel,” KhaoSod reported.

She said victims may be directed to spoof websites and asked to enter national ID numbers, bank card details or one-time passwords (OTP), which can then be used for unauthorised transfers within minutes.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 16, 2026, 10:36 AM
878 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.