Nakhon Nayok man trampled by wild elephant during toilet break

An elderly man died after a wild elephant attack in Nakhon Nayok early this morning, March 15, after he encountered the animal while urinating behind his house.

Rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation’s Sarika unit arrive at the scene at about 4.45am and found the man, identified as 87 year old man Heng Sae-Roo, seriously injured after being trampled by a wild elephant.

He was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to Nakhon Nayok Hospital, where he later died. Doctors reported the cause of death as a torn lung, a ruptured spleen and multiple bruises across the body.

Villagers said the victim had woken up and gone outside to urinate behind his house shortly before the incident. He reportedly encountered a lone wild elephant that had strayed from Khao Yai National Park while searching for food in nearby pineapple plantations.

The elephant reportedly became startled when it encountered the man and attacked him, leaving him critically injured.

Following the incident, a provincial wild elephant response team in Nakhon Nayok moved in to control the situation, reported DailyNews.

Officials pushed the elephant back into forest areas within Khao Yai National Park to prevent further danger to other residents.

They have also warned people living near forest boundaries to remain cautious, noting that wild elephants frequently leave the forest to search for food in nearby communities during this period.

In a separate incident, back in early February, officials in Nakhon Nayok and Tak provinces were called into action after wild elephants emerged from nearby forests and startled both residents and tourists in two separate incidents.

Wildlife officials in Nakhon Nayok were called after a large male elephant descended from Khao Yai mountain and entered a fruit orchard near the Cheetah Campsite, alarming locals and campers.

In Tak province, Mae Ramat district chief Parinya Sairot issued a travel warning after rangers stationed at a checkpoint in Khane Chue subdistrict reported that a wild elephant had wandered out of the forest and walked past the checkpoint.