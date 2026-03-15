German tourist dies in bike crash at Phayao’s Triple Heaven Spot

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 15, 2026, 3:00 PM
66 1 minute read
German tourist dies in bike crash at Phayao’s Triple Heaven Spot | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A German tourist tragically lost his life while riding a big bike in Phayao with friends, after crashing into a cliff on March 14. Police from Chiang Muan district in Phayao province were informed of a big bike accident on the Phayao-Chiang Muan route, at a location known as the Triple Heaven Spot in Chiang Muan district. The accident resulted in a fatality, prompting coordination with forensic doctors from Chiang Muan Hospital and rescue workers from the Siam Ruamjai Pu In Foundation in Chiang Muan to investigate.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the big bike, registration 1กภ 9101 Chiang Mai, lying on its side near a mountain. Nearby, the body of a deceased foreign male was found beside the bike. Rescue personnel in the area confirmed that the deceased was a German tourist who had rented the big bike from Chiang Mai to explore Phayao province with a group of friends, comprising five bikes in total. It is believed that as they reached a curve at the accident site, the bike may have lost control and crashed forcefully into the mountain base, resulting in the rider’s immediate death.

Authorities, including police, will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident. They will also liaise with relevant organisations and the embassy to proceed with necessary protocols.

In separate development, four people were seriously injured after two motorcycles collided on Jomtien Second Road in front of Rompho Market, Pattaya, at around 12.30am on October last year.

Pattaya motorbike crash leaves Russians and Thais badly hurt | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

The Thai rider, 27 year old Natthaphong Nilsaeng, and his passenger, 34 year old Chutitheph Bunban, were taken to hospital alongside a Russian couple who were on the second bike. Eyewitnesses told police that Natthaphong had exited the Rompho bar complex before cutting across to the far right lane without signalling, directly into the path of the oncoming motorcycle. Police confirmed that CCTV footage appeared to support the witness accounts. Both motorcycles were seized for inspection, and investigators plan to summon both parties for questioning once their conditions stabilise.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 15, 2026, 3:00 PM
66 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.