Foreign woman seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel

A hotel security guard in Pattaya discovered a seriously injured foreign woman lying in bushes beside a hotel building early this morning, March 15, after hearing a loud crash outside the property.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Centre and officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded to the incident at a hotel in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, after receiving the report shortly after 4.06am.

Upon arrival, they found the woman, believed to be a foreign national aged around 30 to 40, lying in the bushes beside the eight-storey hotel.

The woman reportedly fell from the hotel and landed in bushes beside the building, which appeared to cushion the fall, though she still suffered severe injuries.

Rescue workers and police had difficulty reaching her before administering first aid and taking her to hospital.

A hotel security guard told officers that he had been on duty when he heard a loud noise similar to a large object hitting the bushes outside the building.

When he went to investigate, he discovered the injured woman lying there and calling for help. The guard immediately alerted emergency services.

Initial checks by police suggested that the woman had fallen from the fourth floor of the building, although the exact circumstances leading to the fall remain under investigation.

Officers also reported that the woman appeared to have been drinking alcohol prior to the incident, noting a strong smell of alcohol and that she was speaking incoherently while giving information.

Siam Chon News reported that police have since reviewed CCTV footage from the hotel in an effort to determine the cause of the fall and establish the sequence of events.

Similarly, back in January, a Belgian man sustained serious injuries after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Pattaya while naked. According to initial reports, the man fell from his room and struck an awning before hitting the railing along a wheelchair access path in front of the hotel.