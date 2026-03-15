Two men nabbed for porcupine poaching in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Two men caught hunting protected wildlife were arrested early this morning, March 15, after authorities found them with porcupine carcasses and a firearm in a protected forest area in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Officials from Nam Tok Yong National Park, the Regional Office of Protected Areas 5, and the Phaya Suea task force carried out the operation at around 2.45am in a forest area overlapping Khao Luang National Reserved Forest and Namtok Yong National Park in Lan Saka district.

Officers said the operation followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen reporting that a group of people armed with firearms had entered the forest to hunt wildlife.

Officials set up a stakeout and later stopped a suspicious motorcycle descending from the mountain area. Two men were detained during the search.

The suspects, 30 year old Narong, and 59 year old Boonthin, were reportedly found with two porcupine carcasses weighing a combined 6.3 kilograms, a shotgun, and several hunting tools. Both men reportedly confessed during initial questioning.

The suspects face multiple charges under Thailand’s laws governing national reserved forests, national parks, wildlife conservation, and firearms.

Thai PBS reported that they were handed over to investigators at Lan Saka Police Station for legal proceedings.

Officials urged members of the public to report illegal hunting or forest encroachment to help protect Thailand’s natural resources.

Similarly, back in July last year, Khao Laem National Park rangers caught a poaching suspect armed to the teeth in a hidden forest hideout, highlighting Thailand’s ongoing battle against illegal wildlife hunting.

Rangers uncovered a muzzle-loading musket without a serial number, 15 rounds of ammunition, two bottles of gunpowder, and two razor-sharp knives believed to be used for preparing wildlife carcasses.