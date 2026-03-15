Two men nabbed for porcupine poaching in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 15, 2026, 7:04 PM
90 1 minute read
Two men nabbed for porcupine poaching in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thai PBS

Two men caught hunting protected wildlife were arrested early this morning, March 15, after authorities found them with porcupine carcasses and a firearm in a protected forest area in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Officials from Nam Tok Yong National Park, the Regional Office of Protected Areas 5, and the Phaya Suea task force carried out the operation at around 2.45am in a forest area overlapping Khao Luang National Reserved Forest and Namtok Yong National Park in Lan Saka district.

Officers said the operation followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen reporting that a group of people armed with firearms had entered the forest to hunt wildlife.

Officials set up a stakeout and later stopped a suspicious motorcycle descending from the mountain area. Two men were detained during the search.

The suspects, 30 year old Narong, and 59 year old Boonthin, were reportedly found with two porcupine carcasses weighing a combined 6.3 kilograms, a shotgun, and several hunting tools. Both men reportedly confessed during initial questioning.

Two men nabbed for porcupine poaching in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Photo via Thai PBS

The suspects face multiple charges under Thailand’s laws governing national reserved forests, national parks, wildlife conservation, and firearms.

Thai PBS reported that they were handed over to investigators at Lan Saka Police Station for legal proceedings.

Related Articles

Officials urged members of the public to report illegal hunting or forest encroachment to help protect Thailand’s natural resources.

Similarly, back in July last year, Khao Laem National Park rangers caught a poaching suspect armed to the teeth in a hidden forest hideout, highlighting Thailand’s ongoing battle against illegal wildlife hunting.

Rangers uncovered a muzzle-loading musket without a serial number, 15 rounds of ammunition, two bottles of gunpowder, and two razor-sharp knives believed to be used for preparing wildlife carcasses.

Latest Thailand News
Israeli man arrested in Krabi cannabis extract factory raid | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli man arrested in Krabi cannabis extract factory raid

17 seconds ago
Two men nabbed for porcupine poaching in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger Crime News

Two men nabbed for porcupine poaching in Nakhon Si Thammarat

41 minutes ago
Thailand says fuel reserves sufficient amid global oil concerns | Thaiger Business News

Thailand says fuel reserves sufficient amid global oil concerns

2 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi rider suspected of public indecency in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

Motorcycle taxi rider suspected of public indecency in Songkhla

2 hours ago
Transgender suspect charged after robbing Japanese man in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Transgender suspect charged after robbing Japanese man in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Foreign woman seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign woman seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel

4 hours ago
Two Thai women filmed brawling on Phuket street over customers | Thaiger Phuket News

Two Thai women filmed brawling on Phuket street over customers

5 hours ago
German tourist dies in bike crash at Phayao&#8217;s Triple Heaven Spot | Thaiger Thailand News

German tourist dies in bike crash at Phayao’s Triple Heaven Spot

5 hours ago
Cambodian singer calls Lisa the only &#8216;Siem girl&#8217; he would date | Thaiger Entertainment

Cambodian singer calls Lisa the only ‘Siem girl’ he would date

5 hours ago
Nakhon Nayok man trampled by wild elephant during toilet break | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nakhon Nayok man trampled by wild elephant during toilet break

6 hours ago
Thailand ensures stable oil supply despite temporary station shortages | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ensures stable oil supply despite temporary station shortages

6 hours ago
People&#8217;s party faces backlash over major data breach | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s party faces backlash over major data breach

7 hours ago
Gunfire erupts in Muang Thong Thani condo shootout | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunfire erupts in Muang Thong Thani condo shootout

8 hours ago
Thai election secrecy questioned over barcode ballot papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai election secrecy questioned over barcode ballot papers

10 hours ago
Middle East conflict threatens Thailand&#8217;s GDP with potential 2.31% decline | Thaiger Business News

Middle East conflict threatens Thailand’s GDP with potential 2.31% decline

1 day ago
March 14 update: petrol prices revised across major stations | Thaiger Thailand News

March 14 update: petrol prices revised across major stations

1 day ago
Man discovers girlfriend&#8217;s body via iCloud in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Man discovers girlfriend’s body via iCloud in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 29 provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 29 provinces, including Bangkok

1 day ago
Bangkok public buses criticised for refusing to serve disabled passenger | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok public buses criticised for refusing to serve disabled passenger

2 days ago
Foreign man praised for helping residents evacuate during fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man praised for helping residents evacuate during fire

2 days ago
French Interpol Red Notice suspect detained in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French Interpol Red Notice suspect detained in Phuket

2 days ago
Chinese man arrested for selling laughing gas in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested for selling laughing gas in Pattaya

2 days ago
Pit bull attacks 70 year old Thai woman in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pit bull attacks 70 year old Thai woman in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel | Thaiger Events

Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel

2 days ago
Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation

2 days ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 15, 2026, 7:04 PM
90 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.