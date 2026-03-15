Cambodian singer calls Lisa the only ‘Siem girl’ he would date

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 15, 2026, 2:28 PM
105 1 minute read
Cambodian singer calls Lisa the only ‘Siem girl’ he would date | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV and Instagram: @lalalalisa_m

A Cambodian boyband member has come under fire in Thailand after comments in a recent interview about his ideal partner referenced Thai women and global pop star Lisa Manobal.

The remarks were made by 23 year old Cambodian singer Erien, a member of the boyband ENO STRONG MAN, during a recent interview where he discussed his preferences in relationships.

The interview quickly gained traction online after Erien outlined what he described as the qualities required for someone to become his romantic partner.

Amarin TV reported that the singer said he believed the woman who could date him should be at a similar “level” of status and influence.

Cambodian singer calls Lisa the only 'Siem girl' he would date
Photo via Facebook: เซิง

During the discussion, he singled out Lalisa Manoban, or Lisa Blackpink, the Thai-born member of BLACKPINK, as the only person he considered to be at a comparable level to himself.

He described the K-pop star as a global celebrity with fame and influence that matched his expectations for a partner.

The controversy intensified when Erien referred to Thai women using the term “Sao Siem” or “Siem girl,” a phrase that drew strong reactions from Thai netizens after the interview circulated online.

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Some Thai social media users criticised the singer’s confidence, arguing that his remarks appeared overly self-assured.

Cambodian singer calls Lisa the only 'Siem girl' he would date
Photo via Facebook: น้ำซุป เล่าเรื่อง

Others suggested the comments may have been intended to generate publicity and engagement, noting that the interview had quickly spread across social media platforms in both Cambodia and Thailand.

The interview has since become a widely discussed topic online, with fans from both countries debating whether the comments were meant seriously or as a form of publicity stunt for the rising Cambodian boyband.

Similarly, back in December last year, Lisa Blackpink was been named to the host committee for one of the world’s most prestigious fashion events at the Met Gala 2026.

The announcement confirmed Lisa’s involvement in shaping the direction of next year’s gala as part of the host committee, alongside several international artists and cultural figures.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 15, 2026, 2:28 PM
105 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.