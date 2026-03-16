Can foreigners be landlords and rent out property in Thailand?

Yes, foreigners can be landlords in Thailand, but preferably only through legal channels, as Thai law prohibits direct land ownership by foreigners. However, several legitimate structures allow you to own or control property and earn rental income from it.

Whether you already own a condo or you’re considering buying property for investment, it is also worth understanding how Thailand’s 3 million baht property visa fits into the broader picture. Understanding the legal framework is essential.

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How foreigners can own rental property in Thailand

Condominium ownership (freehold)

This is the simplest and most secure route. Foreigners can buy and own condominium units outright under the Condominium Act, provided the building’s foreign ownership doesn’t exceed 49% of the total floor area. You must bring funds from abroad and file a Foreign Exchange Transaction Form (TorTor 3) at purchase. Once you hold the title deed (Chanote) in your name, you can rent out the unit just like any property owner.

The 49% foreign quota is building-specific and tracked by the Land Department. Popular developments in high-demand areas like Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya may have already hit this limit, so always verify quota availability before committing to a purchase.

Leasehold (30-year registered lease)

If you want to rent out a house or landed property, a registered long-term lease is your best option. Thai law allows leases up to 30 years, renewable with a new contract. Any lease exceeding three years must be registered at the Land Office using the official Tor.Dor.11 form to be enforceable against third parties.

As a leaseholder, you can sublet the property to tenants if your lease contract explicitly permits it. Without registration, your lease becomes vulnerable if the landowner sells the property or disputes arise. Registration costs 1% of the total rent plus 0.1% stamp duty.

Thai company ownership

A Thai-registered company with at least 51% Thai shareholding can purchase land and rent it out. Foreigners may own up to 49% of the company, but the Thai shareholders must be genuine, not nominees. Thai law strictly prohibits nominee arrangements, and the Supreme Court has upheld land confiscation in cases where foreign ownership was disguised through fake Thai shareholders.

If you go this route, ensure the company has real Thai capital and operating substance. The company will hold the title, file corporate taxes on rental income, and handle all landlord obligations.

Usufruct rights

A usufruct is a registered right to use property and collect income from it, typically granted by a Thai landowner (often a spouse). It can last for a specific term or for the usufructuary’s lifetime and must be registered at the Land Office to be enforceable. Usufruct holders can rent out the property if the contract allows, and they receive the rental income directly.

This arrangement is common in family situations where a Thai spouse owns land and grants the foreign spouse usufruct rights.

What landlord activities can foreigners not do in Thailand?

Foreigners cannot own freehold land in Thailand under the Land Code. Rare exceptions exist for certain US nationals under treaty provisions or BOI-promoted companies with large capital investments, but these don’t apply to most expats. Any attempt to circumvent this ban through nominee arrangements is illegal and can result in land confiscation.

Registration and documentation requirements

To legally rent out property, you need proper documentation:

Lease registration (for leases over 3 years): Use the official Tor Dor 11 form at the Land Office. You’ll need the original title deed (Chanote), landlord identification (passport for individuals, corporate documents for companies), and a Power of Attorney (Tor Dor 21) if you cannot appear in person.

Tenancy contracts: Always use a bilingual (Thai-English) rental agreement. Since 2025, “business landlords” renting three or more units must follow consumer protection rules, including deposit caps (maximum three months’ rent) and prohibited clauses like automatic rent increases.

Tax identification: Foreign landlords must obtain a Thai Tax ID (13-digit number) before filing returns. The process requires your passport, visa documentation, and property title deed.

Immigration reporting (TM30): Thai law requires landlords to report when foreigners occupy their property. While not directly about rental income, non-compliance can trigger fines.

Foreigner tax obligations for landlords in Thailand

All rental income earned in Thailand is taxable:

Income tax: Thai residents (including foreigners living in Thailand more than 180 days per year) pay progressive income tax rates of 5% to 35% on rental profits after a standard 30% expense deduction. Non-resident foreigners typically have 15% withheld from gross rental receipts. You can claim actual expenses (maintenance, repairs, depreciation) instead of the standard deduction if you keep proper records.

Withholding tax: If your tenant is a Thai company, they must withhold 5% of each rent payment and remit it to the Revenue Department. This withheld amount is credited against your annual income tax liability.

Filing requirements: All landlords must file annual rental income on Form PND 90 or PND 91 by March 31. Keep detailed records of rent received, contracts, and any deductible expenses.

Other taxes: Long-term residential rentals (over one month) are generally VAT-exempt. Short-term rentals under three months may trigger Specific Business Tax (3% plus 0.3% local tax). Annual Land and Building Tax (typically 0.02% to 0.1% of assessed value) is usually the owner’s responsibility, but can be passed to tenants by agreement.

Critical warning: avoid illegal nominee schemes

The most serious pitfall for foreign landlords is attempting to own land through nominee arrangements—using Thai individuals as fronts to hold property on behalf of foreigners. This is explicitly illegal under the Foreign Business Act, and courts have consistently upheld land confiscation in proven nominee cases.

Nominee schemes are not just voidable contracts; they can result in criminal charges and total loss of the property. Always structure ownership legitimately, even if it means accepting the limitations of condominium ownership or leasehold arrangements.

Practical checklist for foreign landlords

Before renting out property in Thailand, ensure you have:

✅ Legal ownership or control (condo title deed, registered lease, company ownership, or usufruct)

✅ Verified foreign quota compliance (for condos) and clean title deed

✅ Registered lease at Land Office (if lease exceeds 3 years)

✅ Bilingual tenancy contract meeting 2025 consumer protection standards

✅ Thai Tax ID and understanding of filing requirements

✅ TM30 immigration reporting system set up

✅ Proper receipts and invoices for all rent collected

✅ Professional legal advice on contract drafting and tax compliance

Common mistakes to avoid

Unregistered leases: If you hold a long-term lease but fail to register it at the Land Office, you lose legal protection after three years. Third parties (including new property owners) can dispute your lease.

Tax evasion: Not declaring rental income or incorrectly withholding taxes can trigger penalties or criminal charges. The Revenue Department actively audits landlords.

Contract errors: Using English-only contracts, vague terms, or prohibited clauses can void parts of your agreement. Always ensure the Thai version is legally authoritative and includes all mandatory provisions.

Currency rule violations: When purchasing a condo, failing to file the TorTor 3 foreign exchange form means the Land Department can rescind your ownership. Keep all exchange documentation.

Foreigners can absolutely earn rental income from property in Thailand as landlords, but only through legal ownership structures and with full tax compliance. Condominium ownership offers the most straightforward path, while leaseholds and Thai companies provide alternatives for those wanting houses or landed property.

The key is doing it properly from the start: verify ownership limits, register long-term leases, obtain proper tax identification, file annual returns, and avoid any scheme that tries to circumvent foreign ownership restrictions. Thai authorities actively enforce these rules, and the consequences of non-compliance, from fines to property confiscation, far outweigh any perceived shortcuts.

For complex arrangements or significant investments, consult a Thai property lawyer before proceeding. The cost of professional legal advice is minimal compared to the risk of losing your property or facing tax penalties.