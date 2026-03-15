Two Thai women filmed brawling on Phuket street over customers

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 15, 2026, 3:05 PM
149 1 minute read
Two Thai women filmed brawling on Phuket street over customers | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A late-night fight between two Thai women, reportedly over customers, in Soi Bangla, Patong, Phuket, today, March 15, was captured on video and later shared online, drawing criticisms on social media.

The incident occurred around midnight in the busy nightlife street in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, an area frequented by both Thai and foreign visitors.

The footage shows the two women engaged in a heated verbal argument before the confrontation escalated into a physical fight in the middle of the street.

As the altercation continued, a foreign man rushed in to intervene in an attempt to stop the confrontation. In the clip, the man is heard saying, “That’s enough. Why do Thai people have to fight each other?” as he tries to separate the pair.

Two Thai women filmed brawling on Phuket street over customers
Photo via Amarin TV

According to an eyewitness, the dispute reportedly began over competition for tourists, as individuals working in the area often have their own regular clients while also approaching visiting tourists.

Amarin TV reported that the video later spread widely after it was shared by a local Patong social media page called “Racha Patong.”

Many commenters criticised the behaviour shown in the clip, with some expressing concern that such incidents could damage Phuket’s image as a tourist destination.

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Others said the fight was inappropriate given that it occurred in front of foreign tourists, while several users called on authorities to increase supervision and maintain order in the area.

As of now, there have been no confirmed reports that police have summoned those involved in the altercation for questioning or taken legal action.

Similarly, a physical fight broke out between Thai transwomen on Soi Bangla in Phuket, reportedly over a dispute to win the heart, and wallet, of a foreign client.

CCTV footage shows the pair exchanging heated words before escalating into a fight that spilled onto the road, lasting several minutes before the participants were separated.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 15, 2026, 3:05 PM
149 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.