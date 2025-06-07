Celebrating Green Valley’s class of 2025 university offers and achievements
Where Green Valley’s Class of 2025 is headed: Over 70 university offers across the US, UK, Europe, Asia, and beyond
This year, St. Andrews International School, Green Valley celebrates the remarkable achievements of its Class of 2025. The graduating cohort has received more than 70 university offers from institutions across over 10 countries worldwide.
When you look at where they’re going and what they’ll be studying, one thing is clear: this is a group of students with big dreams, and a school committed to helping them realise those dreams.
So where are they headed? Let’s take a closer look.
Where do Green Valley graduates go?
North America
The United States has long been a popular choice for international students, and this year’s cohort secured offers from some of the most respected names in higher education, such as:
- University of California (Davis, Irvine, San Diego, Merced, Riverside, Santa Cruz)
- University of Virginia
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Vassar College
- Tulane University
- University of Washington
- Texas A&M University
- Penn State
- Case Western Reserve University
- University of Rochester
- Boston University
- Ohio State University
- Virginia Tech
- Northeastern University
- University of Minnesota
- University of Wisconsin–Madison
- University of Maryland
- University of Massachusetts Amherst
- Stony Brook University
These offers include programmes in Psychology, Criminology, Engineering, and Computer Science.
Canada is represented, too. The University of Toronto has offered a place in its Architectural Studies programme for a Green Valley student.
Europe
Across the Atlantic, the UK remains a top destination. This year’s graduates received offers from some of the country’s most sought-after universities, including:
- University of Edinburgh
- University of Manchester
- King’s College London
- University College London (UCL)
- University of Bristol
- University of Glasgow
- Bath Spa University
- UA92.
Subjects offered in the UK include Biochemistry, Biomedical Sciences, Digital Media, Creative Studies, and Communications.
Outside of the UK, Green Valley’s graduates are also heading to the Netherlands. Offers have been made by:
- Hanze University of Applied Sciences – Physiotherapy
- Eindhoven University of Technology – Chemical Engineering
- University of Twente – Electrical Engineering
Elsewhere in Europe, students are off to KU Leuven in Belgium to study Medicine and Biomedicine, as well as the University of New York in Prague and Touro University in Berlin.
Asia and Australia
At home in Thailand, Green Valley students continue to explore opportunities at respected national institutions, with Kasetsart University extending an offer for Mechanical Engineering.
Across the region, top universities are also recognising Green Valley talent: in Hong Kong, offers have come in from the University of Hong Kong (Architecture) and the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Landscape Studies).
In Japan, Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University has accepted students into its Culture, Society, Media & Environment programme, while in South Korea, Seoul National University has made an offer for the College of Liberal Studies.
In addition, offers and applications span some of Australia’s most respected universities, including the University of Sydney, UTS, Murdoch University, and the University of Wollongong.
Alternative pathways
Not all graduates are heading straight into university. Applications have been made to the Australian Defence Force and His Majesty’s Naval Service (UK), while others are planning gap years focused on language learning (German), travel, or work experience.
Strong results drive global opportunities
Of course, a university offer is more than just a place on a list. Each one represents hours of hard work, personal growth, and the support of teachers, mentors and families.
The Class of 2025’s achievements are supported by a strong academic foundation. The IB Class of 2024 recorded a 95% pass rate, with an average score of 32. Top performers included Ioan and Cherry, who scored 39 points, followed by Veer with 38 and Chris with 37. The average subject grade was 4.96, exceeding the global IB average.
In the earlier IGCSE examinations, Green Valley students also earned Top in the World and Top in Thailand distinctions. Subjects with standout performances included Maths, Science, and Global Perspectives.
Green Valley students continue to follow in the footsteps of alumni who have gone on to attend some of the world’s most competitive universities. Past destinations include MIT, Caltech, Imperial College London, King’s College London, University of British Columbia, and Les Roches Crans-Montana for hospitality.
Come see it for yourself at Green Valley’s Open Day
If you’re a parent wondering what kind of future your child could have with the right school behind them, Green Valley’s upcoming Open Day might be just what you need.
When: Thursday, June 19, from 9am to 11am
Register: +66 (0) 81 328 6679 or complete the registration form
You’ll have the chance to explore the campus, meet some of the teachers who’ve helped shape these success stories, and see first-hand how the school prepares students for life beyond the classroom, wherever in the world that may lead.
For more information, visit standrewsgreenvalley.com.
Sponsored
