Israeli man arrested in Krabi cannabis extract factory raid

Police in Krabi arrested an Israeli man yesterday, March 14, after raiding a facility suspected of illegally producing and selling cannabis extracts in what officials described as a factory-style operation.

The raid took place at a business in Sai Thai subdistrict, Mueang Krabi district, after investigators obtained a search warrant from Krabi Provincial Court.

Officers from multiple agencies joined the operation after receiving intelligence that cannabis extracts were being produced and distributed illegally.

The premises, operated under the name Cannazon Co., had reportedly been converted into a cannabis cultivation and processing site.

Inside the building, officers found several cannabis strains being grown along with an extraction room and modern production equipment capable of producing various cannabis extract products.

Officers seized more than 29 kilograms of cannabis extract along with numerous pieces of manufacturing equipment.

A 31 year old Israeli national identified as Moshe, who presented himself as the business owner, was detained at the scene and is facing charges under Thailand’s narcotics laws.

Investigators said the operation had previously been inspected over allegations that the business was being run using Thai nominees. Its licence to sell cannabis had been suspended for 60 days, but authorities found it had resumed operations and was allegedly selling products locally in Krabi as well as online to customers nationwide.

Officials also seized assets linked to the alleged operation, including the building, production equipment and bank accounts, with a combined value of more than 3 million baht.

อสมท ภูเก็ต reported that further investigations are underway to trace financial transactions and identify any related networks.

Similarly, Pattaya police arrested a 27 year old Russian man for processing and selling cannabis products without a permit near Jomtien Beach. Officers seized 48 packs of dried cannabis, an oven, a fridge, three crates of plastic packaging material, and 13 other pieces of processing tools.