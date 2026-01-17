Engineers find the irregularities after crane collapse onto train

Structural engineers have identified several irregularities following the collapse of a construction crane onto a passenger train in Sikhiu district, while confirming that the primary cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

At about 4.40pm on January 16, 2026, Mr. Chuleart Jitjueajun, vice president of the Structural Engineers Association of Thailand, led a team of engineers to inspect the site of the accident. The inspection took place before Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited proceeded with plans to remove the collapsed crane and sliding beam from the railway area.

Mr. Chuleart said the purpose of the visit was to examine the construction site for possible civil engineering issues and to identify factors that may have contributed to the collapse. He stated that the site had been partially cleared and that access was granted by the landowner without obstruction.

According to preliminary findings, engineers observed several elements that lacked sufficient stability or strength. While these issues may have contributed to the incident, officials said it was not yet possible to draw a definitive conclusion.

Inspectors focused on the failure of PT bars, or prestressed steel bars, which are high-strength components commonly used to support large structures during construction. PT bars are designed primarily to withstand tensile forces. However, some of the bars at the site showed signs of shear failure, which can occur when lateral forces exceed design expectations.

The inspection found that each support point was fitted with only two PT bars. Engineers noted that four bars are typically recommended to provide additional resistance to both tensile and compressive forces and to reduce the risk of structural failure.

Mr. Chuleart said further analysis was required to determine whether design calculations adequately accounted for real-world forces during construction. He added that other factors, including supervisory oversight, machinery malfunction, or equipment deterioration, could not be ruled out.

He also noted that Thailand currently lacks strict, legally enforced standards for construction machinery inspections, with most guidelines remaining advisory.

The incident occurred along a section of railway where construction is taking place close to existing tracks due to land constraints set by the State Railway of Thailand.

Officials said the removal of the crane is expected to take up to three days. Details of the inspection were first reported by Khaosod.