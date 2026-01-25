Train services resume after fatal crane collapse in Thailand

Families question compensation as investigation continues

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 25, 2026, 12:30 PM
130 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Train services on the northeastern line in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sikhiu district have resumed, following thorough safety inspections and approval by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) after a fatal crane collapse.

The accident on January 14 resulted in 30 fatalities, prompting an ongoing investigation to determine causes and accountability.

While the resumption aims to restore transport links and public confidence, families of the victims feel the compensation does not adequately address their emotional and economic losses. The section between Kaeng Khoi, Pak Chong, and Nakhon Ratchasima reopened at 5am on Saturday after safety checks were completed.

Acting SRT governor Anan Phonimdaeng confirmed repairs on the tracks, including the replacement of 20 metres of rail, were finalised on Friday.

Train services resumed with the first northbound service from Kaeng Khoi to Khon Kaen passing the site at 7am, followed by a Surin-Bangkok service at 9.10am and Special Train No 21 at 9.40am.

Nationwide safety measures for construction near railway lines have been strengthened to prevent future incidents.

Despite assurances, communities near the site remain divided about the decision to restart services. In Ban Thanon Kot, Sikhio district, contractors are still clearing debris and restoring the area. Of the 69 injured, 13 remain hospitalised.

All deceased victims’ bodies have been returned to their families for funeral rites. Initial compensation of 1.77 million baht per deceased victim has been distributed, yet families argue it falls short of their needs, especially for those who were primary earners.

Photo via Facebook/ อีเต้ย อีจัน

Kitti Pinprachak, an 80 year old resident who lost a family member, expressed that the compensation is insufficient for the loss. He highlighted the economic impact on families who have lost earners, stating, “The money may be paid once, but the impact lasts forever.”

Legal experts assert that families can still seek further compensation through civil claims. Kroekrit Chotthaphiphat, vice-president of the Volunteer Lawyers Unit of Nakhon Ratchasima Lawyers Council, confirmed that victims can pursue additional damages beyond the initial compensation.

These claims can cover medical expenses, loss of income, and family support.

Police investigations continue, with Pol Maj Gen Narongsak Phromtha of Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police stating that over 130 witnesses have been interviewed, including injured passengers and technical experts.

The investigation aims to identify the accident’s origin and responsible parties, with further inspections by specialists and forensic officers underway.

Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD), the contractor involved in the project, responded to public concerns, denying reports of legal action against the state.

Sumet Surabotsophon, senior executive vice-president, stated the company is committed to cooperating with the government and improving operations to prevent future incidents, emphasising safety as their top priority, as reported by Bangkok Post.

