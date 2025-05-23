Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video)

In Udon Thani, a 12 year old boy ran away to sleep in an abandoned school, taking a photograph of his deceased mother with him.

The boy claimed he left due to being physically harmed by his father and unequal treatment from his grandparents. Ata is now under the care of the Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office and is staying at a children’s home in Udon Thani.

Yesterday, May 22, Ata’s grandmother, 66 year old Samrong, clarified that she loves all her grandchildren equally and never chased Ata away to sleep at the school. She expressed frustration at the criticism she faced, but maintained that she has always tried to bring Ata back home whenever he ran away. Samrong revealed that Ata often ran away to avoid household chores, preferring to play games on his phone and seek freedom.

She also shared her distress over the local gossip that accused her of neglecting her grandson. Samrong explained that Ata’s deceased mother was Cambodian, reportedly killed many years ago. Ata likely took his mother’s photograph for comfort and remembrance.

Meanwhile, Ata’s 47 year old father, Joey, explained his struggle with end-stage kidney failure and tuberculosis. He admitted to asking Ata to massage him due to his illness, which Ata resented because it interfered with his mobile gaming. Joey also confessed to using physical discipline, believing it to be a form of teaching, but stated he has since stopped. He expressed his love for both his children and his desire for Ata to have a good life.

Joey tearfully expressed concern about Ata’s ability to get along with others and his wish to visit him. He acknowledged that his health condition is severe, leaving him uncertain about his future, and insisted that he disciplined Ata out of love, reported KhaoSod.

A local, 58 year old Sitthichai Ditcharoen, noticed Ata sleeping at the school since early May and expressed sympathy for the boy’s situation. Sitthichai mentioned that, if possible, he would have taken Ata in himself. He was relieved that officials had now taken Ata into their care.