Thai boy abused by parents on Chon Buri road, no legal action taken

Photo via YouTube/ News24สถานีประชาชน

A Thai woman rescued an 11 year old boy from physical abuse by his parents in the middle of a road in Chon Buri yesterday, May 4. Unfortunately, no charges were filed against the parents.

ThaiRath reshared a video of the incident, showing the woman intervening to protect the boy. The event occurred along the road by Bang Saray Beach in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri. In the video, the woman explained that she was driving along the road when she witnessed the abuse.

The footage showed the boy, reportedly 11 years old, standing beside the woman and crying. The woman could be heard speaking with other concerned locals and Thai beachgoers at the scene…

“I saw his parents chasing him and beating him along the road. I couldn’t stand it. Are they crazy? He’s just a little boy. They ordered him to work for them, then beat him. What’s wrong with them?”

Related Articles

The video also showed police officers being called to the scene. Both the boy and his parents were taken to the police station for questioning.

Thai boy abused on road beach in Chon Buri
Police officers bought food and drink for the boy. | Photo via YouTube/ News24สถานีประชาชน

The boy’s father claimed that he, too, wished to file a complaint against a man who punched him in the face and allegedly tried to attack him with a rock. The father said he was merely disciplining his son in his way.

He stated that he saw his son sitting on the beach instead of selling fruit, as instructed. He approached the boy and asked if he would sell the products. He then demanded the boy return with him to continue selling fruit later in the evening.

Young Thai boy forced to sell fruits on Bang Saray Beach
Photo via YouTube/ News24สถานีประชาชน

The boy reportedly did not respond, which angered both the father and the boy’s mother, prompting them to punish him.

In the video shared by ThaiRath, a police officer can be heard issuing a warning to the parents…

“You two must check on your son, whether he is tired or not. You must let him rest. Normally, you cannot make a child work for you. It’s illegal. Moreover, do not physically assault the boy again, OK?”

Thai parents beat up their young son on Chon Buri beach road
The boy’s parents were questioned by a police officer. | Photo via YouTube/ News24สถานีประชาชน

Despite this warning, no legal action was taken against the couple. Netizens urged the police to take the case more seriously, fearing the boy might suffer more severe abuse in the future.

Many also called for proper protection measures for the young victim, expressing concern that he may be punished further for bringing unwanted attention to his parents.

