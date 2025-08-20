Teen girl admits to arranging classmates’ prostitution for commission

A 16 year old girl, referred to as A, has confessed to facilitating prostitution among her classmates, starting from when they were in their first year of secondary school. She admitted taking a 1,000 baht commission per transaction. Officials are now investigating the elderly clientele involved.

Yesterday, August 19, Police Colonel Chusit Lorsaeng, deputy commander of Buriram province police, along with other officials, conducted an investigation into A after uncovering her involvement in prostitution through a Facebook page named Parn Noi Roi Phua.

An undercover operation was set up, leading to her arrest after a service was purchased for 1,500 baht (US$45). A confessed to arranging these activities, primarily with classmates who consented beforehand.

Another student involved, B, also 16, shared her experience of living with her grandmother after her parents separated when she was young. She began engaging in prostitution at the age of 13, encouraged by A, who would take 500 baht (US$15) from the 1,500 baht (US$45) earnings per service.

Over time, A increased her commission to 1,000 baht (US$30) per transaction, leaving B with little money after additional expenses. Despite the small amount left, B felt compelled to continue to cover personal expenses without burdening her grandmother.

Wutthichai Suprom-In, a social development officer heading the policy and academic group at the Buriram Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, stated that the office would support the affected children and their families as per their policies.

Pol. Col. Chusit highlighted that the investigation revealed the students turned to prostitution due to peer influence and financial pressures. He urged parents to closely monitor their children, especially regarding social media interactions.

The police are currently conducting an in-depth investigation into the clientele, primarily elderly men, and will prosecute anyone found to be involved.

A faces charges of human trafficking, facilitating or leading minors under 18 into prostitution, enticing or allowing minors to engage in inappropriate behaviour, and unlawfully taking minors from guardians for profit or indecent purposes, reported KhaoSod.