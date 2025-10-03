Taiwan metro brawl granny busted over old theft case (video)

A woman involved in a viral metro brawl in Taiwan was later arrested by police on an outstanding theft warrant, drawing renewed public and media attention.

The elderly woman, 73 year old Tseng, was filmed on Monday, September 29, swinging her bag at a young man after he refused to give up his seat on a Red Line train in Taipei city. When the passenger didn’t budge, Tseng struck him multiple times with her tote bag, prompting the man to retaliate with a swift kick. The dramatic moment sent Tseng flying across the carriage, landing hard on an opposite seat, a scene that quickly exploded across social media.

Taipei Metro later confirmed the incident occurred at around 4pm on a train at Xinyi Anhe Station. A staff member boarded the train to defuse the situation, and operations continued without disruption. Neither party has filed charges.

But Tseng’s day in the spotlight took an unexpected twist when she was arrested on Wednesday, October 1, outside a convenience store on Yanping North Road. Photos of the arrest also went viral, showing her being escorted by police after reportedly causing a disturbance in the shop.

Taipei’s Datong Precinct confirmed her arrest was based on an outstanding warrant for theft, issued by the Shilin District Prosecutors Office the day before. Local media reported that Tseng had a history of shoplifting, including several incidents in 2023. In June, she was sentenced to 55 days in prison for theft, but failed to surrender to the police, triggering the warrant, according to Focus Taiwan.

“She has been taken in for questioning and will be handed over to prosecutors,” police said.

The drama isn’t over yet. The Rapid Transit Division announced it will summon both Tseng and the young man involved in the metro scuffle to investigate potential breaches of the Social Order Maintenance Act.

Meanwhile, online debate continues to rage over who was in the wrong, with some defending the elderly woman’s right to a priority seat, while others condemned her for initiating the violence.