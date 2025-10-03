Taiwan metro brawl granny busted over old theft case (video)

Elderly woman caught after viral clash sparks deeper investigation

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
75 1 minute read
Taiwan metro brawl granny busted over old theft case (video)
Photo courtesy of mothership

A woman involved in a viral metro brawl in Taiwan was later arrested by police on an outstanding theft warrant, drawing renewed public and media attention.

The elderly woman, 73 year old Tseng, was filmed on Monday, September 29, swinging her bag at a young man after he refused to give up his seat on a Red Line train in Taipei city. When the passenger didn’t budge, Tseng struck him multiple times with her tote bag, prompting the man to retaliate with a swift kick. The dramatic moment sent Tseng flying across the carriage, landing hard on an opposite seat, a scene that quickly exploded across social media.

Taipei Metro later confirmed the incident occurred at around 4pm on a train at Xinyi Anhe Station. A staff member boarded the train to defuse the situation, and operations continued without disruption. Neither party has filed charges.

But Tseng’s day in the spotlight took an unexpected twist when she was arrested on Wednesday, October 1, outside a convenience store on Yanping North Road. Photos of the arrest also went viral, showing her being escorted by police after reportedly causing a disturbance in the shop.

Taiwan metro brawl granny busted over old theft case (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Says

Taipei’s Datong Precinct confirmed her arrest was based on an outstanding warrant for theft, issued by the Shilin District Prosecutors Office the day before. Local media reported that Tseng had a history of shoplifting, including several incidents in 2023. In June, she was sentenced to 55 days in prison for theft, but failed to surrender to the police, triggering the warrant, according to Focus Taiwan.

“She has been taken in for questioning and will be handed over to prosecutors,” police said.

Related Articles

The drama isn’t over yet. The Rapid Transit Division announced it will summon both Tseng and the young man involved in the metro scuffle to investigate potential breaches of the Social Order Maintenance Act.

Meanwhile, online debate continues to rage over who was in the wrong, with some defending the elderly woman’s right to a priority seat, while others condemned her for initiating the violence.

Crime News World News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.