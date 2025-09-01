Rayong masseuse files complaint after client’s false gold theft accusation

A Thai masseuse in the eastern province of Rayong filed a counter-complaint after being falsely accused by a client of stealing a gold necklace, which police later found in the client’s car.

The 49 year old masseuse, Rungrat, visited Nikom Phatthana Police Station to lodge a complaint against her female client after being branded a thief. She detailed the incident to Channel 7.

Rungrat explained that she provided massage services to the client for an hour before leaving the shop to go to a nearby market. Shortly afterwards, she was urgently called back to the shop after being accused of stealing the client’s gold necklace.

The client alleged that Rungrat took the necklace and hurried to the market to sell it. She claimed that she had placed the necklace in her bag, which she then left in the bathroom after changing clothes for the massage.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the shop but found no evidence of wrongdoing. The footage confirmed that Rungrat had not entered the bathroom before leaving for the market and had not touched the client’s bag or any belongings during the massage.

Officers then searched the client’s car, where they discovered the missing necklace.

Rungrat told reporters that the client had not apologised for the false accusation. She said she had cried throughout the night, adding that this was the first time in her 40-year career she had faced such a serious allegation.

Rungrat stressed that the false claim had damaged both her reputation and the image of the massage shop. She said she had worked hard to ease the client’s pain, only to be repaid with a baseless theft charge.

The shop’s owner told Channel 7 that she had never believed the client’s claim, explaining that she had personally selected her staff for their trustworthiness and skills. The report did not specify the details of the legal complaint that Rungrat filed against her accuser.