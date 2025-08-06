Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom

Alleged trafficking ringleader faces justice

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
167 1 minute read
Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Special operations teams in Det Udom district arrested Madame Wan, accused of luring two 14 year old girls into prostitution. She faces eight serious charges related to human trafficking. The arrest followed a complaint lodged yesterday, August 5, by a concerned guardian.

Rayes Rai, head of security in Det Udom district, collaborated with members of the Volunteer Defence Corps of Det Udom, led by Police Colonel Wiraphan Naksuk from Det Udom Police Station, and Toronsit Pruksayathiwa, chairman of the Ronsit Foundation, to investigate the complaint.

A guardian reported suspicious behaviour from their niece, who was regularly picked up by a woman under the pretext of visiting a friend’s dormitory. The guardian later found posts online suggesting the niece was involved in prostitution, prompting them to seek assistance from the district office.

The special operations team launched an investigation, enlisting an undercover agent to contact Madame Wan, arranging a meeting to purchase the services of two girls for 1,500 baht each (US$46).

Madame Wan delivered the girls to a resort on a motorcycle, whereupon the undercover team, lying in wait, revealed their identity. The marked money used in the sting operation was found in Madame Wan’s possession, matching the serial numbers recorded earlier.

Police, along with officials from the Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, discovered the two girls, both aged 14, at the resort. Madame Wan, whose real name is Nonglak, was subsequently charged with eight offences.

These include exploiting minors under 15 for profit, facilitating prostitution, allowing minors to engage in inappropriate behaviour, coercion, and promoting indecent acts.

Related Articles

The evidence collected comprised copies of the marked 1,000 baht (US$30) notes, two condoms, money transfer records, and chat logs from the Line app used to arrange the services. Madame Wan has been informed of her charges, and a formal arrest record was created before she was handed over to the Det Udom Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The two minors involved were transferred to the Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office for continued support and intervention, reported KhaoSod.

Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya launches sticker crackdown on Koh Larn vehicles | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya launches sticker crackdown on Koh Larn vehicles

8 minutes ago
Thai spiritual medium denies embezzling donations for AIDS patients | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai spiritual medium denies embezzling donations for AIDS patients

13 minutes ago
Bangkok breaks into world’s top 5 summer hotspots | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok breaks into world’s top 5 summer hotspots

31 minutes ago
Thai thief fails necklace snatching but gets 100 baht from kind victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai thief fails necklace snatching but gets 100 baht from kind victim

41 minutes ago
Patong unites to support troops at Thai border | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong unites to support troops at Thai border

1 hour ago
Thai fortune teller faces legal action over border clash prediction | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai fortune teller faces legal action over border clash prediction

2 hours ago
Man survives ambush and canal crash after late-night trap | Thaiger Crime News

Man survives ambush and canal crash after late-night trap

2 hours ago
Thailand pushes 8-point peace plan in border talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes 8-point peace plan in border talks

2 hours ago
Police dismantle illegal gambling ring, seize assets worth 56 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police dismantle illegal gambling ring, seize assets worth 56 million baht

2 hours ago
Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | Thaiger Tourism News

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai police raid drone company over permit violations | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police raid drone company over permit violations

2 hours ago
American tourist floors British man for slapping Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist floors British man for slapping Pattaya bar girl

2 hours ago
Teen arrested with pen gun after Phuket shooting scare | Thaiger Phuket News

Teen arrested with pen gun after Phuket shooting scare

5 hours ago
Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers

6 hours ago
China denies drone donation claims in border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

China denies drone donation claims in border conflict

6 hours ago
Thailand to acquire four Gripen jets in US$19.5 billion deal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to acquire four Gripen jets in US$19.5 billion deal

6 hours ago
Thailand explores lawsuits against Cambodia over criminal activities | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand explores lawsuits against Cambodia over criminal activities

6 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s niece to take legal action over Cambodian spy claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s niece to take legal action over Cambodian spy claims

6 hours ago
Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate

6 hours ago
Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal

6 hours ago
Sergeant Major&#8217;s body found in Chao Phraya River, investigation ongoing | Thaiger Crime News

Sergeant Major’s body found in Chao Phraya River, investigation ongoing

7 hours ago
Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom | Thaiger Crime News

Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom

7 hours ago
Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid

7 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket

7 hours ago
Smash Into Pieces &#8211; &#8216;ArmaHeaven Prophecy&#8217; Live in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

Smash Into Pieces – ‘ArmaHeaven Prophecy’ Live in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
167 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x