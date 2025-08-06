Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom

Special operations teams in Det Udom district arrested Madame Wan, accused of luring two 14 year old girls into prostitution. She faces eight serious charges related to human trafficking. The arrest followed a complaint lodged yesterday, August 5, by a concerned guardian.

Rayes Rai, head of security in Det Udom district, collaborated with members of the Volunteer Defence Corps of Det Udom, led by Police Colonel Wiraphan Naksuk from Det Udom Police Station, and Toronsit Pruksayathiwa, chairman of the Ronsit Foundation, to investigate the complaint.

A guardian reported suspicious behaviour from their niece, who was regularly picked up by a woman under the pretext of visiting a friend’s dormitory. The guardian later found posts online suggesting the niece was involved in prostitution, prompting them to seek assistance from the district office.

The special operations team launched an investigation, enlisting an undercover agent to contact Madame Wan, arranging a meeting to purchase the services of two girls for 1,500 baht each (US$46).

Madame Wan delivered the girls to a resort on a motorcycle, whereupon the undercover team, lying in wait, revealed their identity. The marked money used in the sting operation was found in Madame Wan’s possession, matching the serial numbers recorded earlier.

Police, along with officials from the Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, discovered the two girls, both aged 14, at the resort. Madame Wan, whose real name is Nonglak, was subsequently charged with eight offences.

These include exploiting minors under 15 for profit, facilitating prostitution, allowing minors to engage in inappropriate behaviour, coercion, and promoting indecent acts.

The evidence collected comprised copies of the marked 1,000 baht (US$30) notes, two condoms, money transfer records, and chat logs from the Line app used to arrange the services. Madame Wan has been informed of her charges, and a formal arrest record was created before she was handed over to the Det Udom Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The two minors involved were transferred to the Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office for continued support and intervention, reported KhaoSod.