3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures | The Thaiger

Thailand
3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures
Bangkok officials say 3 venues were ordered to temporarily close for allegedly violating Covid-19 control regulations, including Insanity Nightclub which will remain shutdown for the next 5 years.
The Insanity Nightclub on Sukhumvit Soi 11 was raided in December and 150 people were arrested after reports that the club was selling baraku and operating without a permit. Police also say the club also did not follow coronavirus prevention measures.
With a new wave of Covid-19 infections leading to tighter disease control measures, health officials from the Department of Disease Control inspected various restaurants and entertainment venues around Bangkok. They found that some still serve alcohol, allow customers to smoke inside and remain open after curfew hours.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced the 3 venues that allegedly violated Covid-19 control regulations over the past 2 months…
- Taj Cafe, Soi Sukhumvit 3, also known as Soi Nana Nua in Wattana district: The café was closed for 14 days from January 17-30 for allegedly violating rules on curfew hours, the limit on the number of customers and not abiding by disease control measures.
- Insanity, Soi Sukhumvit 11 or Soi Chaiyot in Wattana district: The venue was ordered to close for 5 years and food vendor license was revoked for violating curfew hours, a number of customers, failure of preventive measures, and serving alcoholic drinks.
- Raan Nung Tor on Suwinthawong Road, Minburi district: The restaurant was ordered to shut for 14 days from January 25 to February 7. They were accused of serving alcohol drinks.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | DDC
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Transport
Railway union rejects plans to close the Hua Lamphong Station which is set to be closed in November
Trains, planes and buses in Thailand all have restricted travel at the moment. In the case of the flights, domestic carriers have been forced to cancel or reschedule hundreds of flights due to the high drop off of passenger traffic since the start of Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19 which kicked off on December 20 last year. But amidst the closures and restrictions, the move of Bangkok’s transport hubs has been continuing.
For the railways and the interprovincial bus networks, the government has closed down many of the services in recent weeks. The government is also proposing to close down train services out of the main Bangkok train hub, Hua Lamphong Station. But not because of Covid.
Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station is scheduled to stop being the hub for the country’s train networks in November this year when the newer, much larger Bang Sue Grand Station comes on line near the Chatuchak, north of the city centre. Hua Lamphong Station, open for 105 years, will end its role as the city’s main rail transport hub. The old station is located in between the Sukhumvit business and shopping areas, Chinatown and many of the capital’s main tourism sites and temples.
Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, will be Thailand’s new railway hub. It will replace the existing Hua Lamphong Station as the terminus for all long-distance rail services from Bangkok. The SRT proposes that the historic Hua Lamphong railway station will be used as a train depot and maintenance station. There is also a small museum at the station which catalogues the venerable old station’s contribution to the modern growth of the Thai capital.
But the State Railway Workers’ Union won’t hear of it and has rejected plans to close train services at Bangkok’s main train station.
President of The State Railway Workers’ Union, Suwit Kaewwan, has sent an official letter to Transport Minister stating that “thousands of commuters will be affected if all train services to Hua Lamphong Station closed this November as planned”.
“The Union disagrees with the idea that all train routes to Hua Lamphong should end. We would rather see a few routes being kept in service to reduce the impact on commuters.”
The closure will effect some commuters when services are re-routed to the new Bang Sue hub. Commuters living in the west suburbs of Bangkok have relied on riding cheap and regular services to Hua Lamphong Station. Eastbound train routes used Hua Lamphong Station as a junction point. Hua Lamphong railway station connects to the MRT at the Hua Lamphong MRT station.
The union says that the State Railway Authority will lose future business opportunities if it closed Hua Lamphong railway station.
“The station is more than just a large train station but also offers cultural and historical value, which the SRT could exploit. SRT would squander opportunities for using Hua Lamphong to develop cultural tourism or arranging special train services if it closes.”
The new Bang Sue Grand Station already has connections to the existing MRT network and the yet-to-be-opened Airport Link to the Don Mueang International Airport.
The SRT governor admits some train commuters will be affected but that the agency has completed a contingency plan to help reduce the impact.
“It is similar to the closure of Don Muang Airport. Some people were affected. The next challenge is deciding what to do to reduce the impacts.”
PHOTO: The venerable 109 year old railways station is set to be closed in November this year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Which of the five coloured zones are you living in? A green zone? Red zone? Pale red zone? hat’s the difference and what’s open and what’s not? If you’re not in Samut Sakhon, the coastal province just south west of Bangkok, then some of the restrictions imposed by the CCSA have recently been lifted. Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what restrictions remain as of Friday, January 29. (Some local provincial exceptions will apply)
According to the list there’s a Red Zone for Samut Sakhon, called a Maximum Controlled and Restricted Area, and then the light Red Zone, called a Maximum Controlled Area. Previous Red Zones – Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi – have been downgraded to Orange Zones, aka. Controlled Area. Trat, previously a Red Zone, has disappeared off the map! (An omission – we understand Trat is now an Orange Zone).
In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the latest outbreak around the seafood markets and coastal fishing ports, has the maximum current restrictions. Restaurants can currently stay open only until 9pm at the moment, markets and hotels are still allowed to open.
The ‘pale’ Red Zone includes Bangkok and now allows restaurants to stay open until 11pm but the serving of alcohol is still banned. Bars and karaoke bars are still required to remain closed. As is the ‘bull and cock-fighting rings’. Shopping Centres are being asked not to conduct promotional activities that would draw large crowds but are otherwise still open. The city’s schools are all open although some private institutions have decided to remain closed – check with your school to confirm. Gyms and boxing gyms are allowed to re-open.
The Orange Zone includes Pattaya which now permits restaurants and bars to re-open until 11pm, including the serving of alcohol, but no dancing (damn!). Shopping Centres can open as per usual and residents in the Orange Zones are now allowed to travel across provincial borders again unhindered. All this will allow some of Pattaya’s entertainment establishments a sigh of relief as they were relying heavily on some weekend traffic from Bangkok to keep the wheels turning until the tourists are allowed back into the country.
The other 3 popular tourist zones of Chiang Mai, Krabi and Phuket have been in the Green Zone throughout the current month of restrictions and can operate much as they were before December last year. But domestic airlines have slashed their flights to these areas and the few flights remaining are asking higher fares than the pre-second wave prices.
Some of the provinces will still require you to carry the Mor Chana app on your phone and other provinces, eg. Phuket, have their bespoke websites to register where you are staying. If you don’t have a mobile phone the local officials usually just check you ID and ask a few questions about where you’ve been and get contact details if they need to get hold of you.
Of course, despite the latest list of eased restrictions and changes in the colour zoning, there will be some local variances and enforcement. Local provincial governments have been given the power to add additional restrictions in some cases.
GRAPHICS: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
3 arrested over January 16 ping pong bomb attack in Bangkok
3 men have been arrested in over a bomb attack that injured 5 people who were part of a a pro-democracy demonstration near Chulalongkorn University earlier this month. The 5 people injured included 3 police and 2 protesters. The injuries were only minor.
The arrested men are 23 year old Pornchai Prakapuang, 30 year old Weerayut Sumritruangsri and 19 year old Nuttasut Siriaut. All 3 have been accused of throwing a ping pong bomb at police officers in front of Chamchuri Square building along Rama 4 Road in Bangkok on January 16.
At the time Bangkok police chief Phukphong Phongpetra claimed the device used “appears to be a pingpong bomb, which was filled with nails”.
Police claim that the 3 are members of the protesters’ security contingent who call themselves “Gear of Democracy”. The group became a staple at last year’s frequent student and anti-government protests. The 3 men are charged with assault, causing an explosion, carrying weapons into a residential area and illegal possession of explosives.
“The suspects confessed that they’re members of the Gear of Democracy group. They said they built the device themselves and intended to disrupt police operations.”
Police said the suspects threw the ping pong bombs whilst travelling on a motorbike going over an overpass near the Sam Yan Intersection along Rama 4 Road. They claim they threw the bomb into a group of police officers. 3 policemen ended up with minor injuries from the attack.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage providing police with evidence of the identity of the 3 men.
Demonstrators gathered across the street in front of Sam Yan Mitrtown shopping centre on January 16, calling for the release of fellow activists who had been arrested earlier for campaigning against the lese majeste laws in Thailand which prevent criticism of the monarch or royal family. Since November, at least 43 people have been charged with lese majeste, including underage students, mostly activists that helped organise the protests in Bangkok calling for monarchy and constitutional reforms.
Back on November 25 a similar device, believed to be a bag of firecrackers, was thrown at protesters as they were leaving a rally in front of the Siam Commercial Bank HQ.
No one was arrested at the time despite the incident being captured by a Thai news cameraman and lots of witnesses.
Police are trying to see if there’s evidence linking the 2 attacks although the 3 arrested men have only confessed to the January 16 crime.
A coalition of 10 protective security groups calling themselves the “Guard Coalition for the People,” released an online statement saying that the group was not involved in the attack. From their Twitter page…
“We will let the people decide about the results of investigation… We are not involved in the bombing, but we must ensure that the suspects are safe.”
Technically, authorities have banned any unauthorised public gatherings under the Emergency Decree, which remains in force. But the pro-democracy protests, and counter protests by government supporters, have gone ahead anyway.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Legalisation of hemp cultivation is expected to boost stocks
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
Poll: 80% of Thais concerned about Covid-19 vaccine side effects
3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
Visa extensions in Thailand for stranded tourists, February 2021 | VIDEO
Myanmar’s military takes control, politicians arrested
5 police officers injured in suspected insurgent bomb explosion
Thai court orders opposition leader to take down videos criticising Covid-19 vaccine plan
Changes to Thai provincial Covid zones – what’s re-opening today?
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi arrested and detained, NLD spokesman
Britain to apply for membership with Asia Pacific free trading bloc
Sunday’s Covid-19 report for Thailand, 829 new infections
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
Railway union rejects plans to close the Hua Lamphong Station which is set to be closed in November
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business1 day ago
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
- Bangkok4 days ago
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
- Bangkok1 day ago
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
- Economy3 days ago
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
- Koh Samui3 days ago
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
- Business3 days ago
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
- Phuket2 days ago
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Ynwaps
Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:13 pm
RIP insanity